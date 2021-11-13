The following is the crime data report for the Mojave area for the month of Oct. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 97.4% with approximately 39 calls for service.
1st - Indecent Exposure, 2300 block of Hwy 58 and Assault on Person, 15300 block of Myer Road.
2nd - Petty Theft, 1500 block of Barstow Road, Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon; not Firearm; Great Bodily Injury Likely, 15800 block of L Street and Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 16100 block of H Street.
4th - Burglary from Vehicle, 2100 block of Inyo Street, Felon/Addict/Etc in Possession of Firearm, 1500 block of Barstow Road, Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol, 3300 block of Jim, Burglary: 2nd Degree, 2100 block of Nadeau Street, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 16900 block of Hwy 58, Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 2100 block of Panamint Street and Exhibit Firearm, 16100 block of Sierra Hwy.
6th – Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 15700 block of O Street and Indecent Exposure, 2300 block of Hwy. 58.
7th - Felon/Addict/Etc Possess Firearm, 1500 block of Barstow Road, Assist other Department, 1500 block of Barstow Road and Obstruct/Resist/Delay Public/Peace Officer/EMT, 16200 block of Sierra Hwy.
9th – Exhibit Firearm, 15900 block of Melva Street.
13th - Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol, 2300 block of Hwy 58 and Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 15500 block of L Street.
14th - Battery 15800 block of O Street, Battery on Person, 14300 block of Winchester Drive.
15th - Burglary from Vehicle, 16300 block of Sierra Hwy. and Battery on Person, 15800 block of M Street.
16th – Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Etc, 2300 block of Hwy. 58 and Battery on Person, 15800 block of M Street.
17th - Missing Person, 15200 block of Shirley Street.
18th - Vehicle Theft, 16300 block of Sierra Hwy and Assist other Department, 16100 block of H Street.
19th - Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 15900 block of Lawrence Drive.
20th – Burglary: 1st Degree, 15900 block of K Street, Battery on Person, 2800 block of Benito and Missing Person, 2800 block of Oak Creek Road.
23rd - Battery on Person, 2300 block of Hwy. 58.
24th - Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 15500 block of O Street.
25th – Burglary: 1st Degree, 15900 block of Sierra Hwy.
28th – Found Property, 1700 b lock of Hwy 58 and Battery w/Serious Bodily Injury, 15800 block of M Street.
29th - Obstruct/Resist/Delay Public/Peace Officer/EMT, 15800 block of M Street.
