|"Chairman Levin, Ranking Member Bilirakis, and distinguished Members of the Subcommittee, thank you for the opportunity to appear before you today and discuss legislation that Congressman Khanna and I introduced: the VET-TEC Expansion Act.
"In 2017, after visiting Udacity, an innovative non-traditional educational provider, I was struck by the potential of non-traditional educational courses for today’s evolving workforce. Following that visit, I thought about how these types of courses could benefit our nation’s veterans—the brave men and women who often re-enter civilian life with highly-specialized skills and experience. I was surprised to learn that, at that time, there were no existing VA programs allowing veterans to use their benefits to take non-traditional educational courses as a means to achieve gainful employment upon leaving military service.
"I introduced the original VET-TEC Act in early 2017 and President Trump signed it into law that summer...
"Since being implemented, the VET-TEC Pilot Program has produced several success stories and has provided veterans with more freedom to decide what and how they would like to learn. I am encouraged by this, but have also considered feedback on the program from veterans and providers who have participated in it. This is why I have introduced the VET-TEC Expansion Act, a bill to expand the VET-TEC Pilot Program.
"This bill would allow the VA to accept more course providers into the VET-TEC program by reducing the amount of time that a provider must successfully operate a course from two-years to one-year...
"The bill would also allow the VA to accept education providers that offer part-time courses, such as night classes, into the VET-TEC Pilot Program. Education is not one-size-fits all, and I believe that the VET-TEC Pilot Program should be expanded to accommodate working veterans who are looking to make a career change or add to their resume.
"Lastly, this bill would allow active-duty servicemembers, who are on terminal leave, to get a jumpstart on their lives as veterans by enabling them to apply to participate in the VET-TEC Pilot Program. By allowing transitioning servicemembers to utilize the VET-TEC Pilot Program, more servicemembers will have the opportunity to transition to veteran life with a job already secured...
"The VET-TEC Expansion Act builds on the success of the original law by expanding choice for veterans in a dynamic, technology-centric economy...
"As I have often said, you can tell a lot about the character of a nation by how it treats its veterans. I believe that veterans know best when it comes to their own education and workforce needs, which is why I am proud to introduce this legislation with my colleague that is both responsive to veterans’ desires for expanded choice and today’s ever-changing economy.
"Thank you for the opportunity to testify today.""
