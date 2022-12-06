The Kern County Board of Supervisors met today as scheduled for Tuesday’s December 6, 2022, Board Meeting. Supervisor Phillip Peters (District 1), Chairman Zack Scrivner (District 2), Supervisor Mike Maggard (District 3), Supervisor David Couch (District 4), and Supervisor Leticia Perez (District 5) were in attendance. For information on how to address the Board on a specific agenda item or provide general public comment, please click here.
Meeting Highlights:
- Item No. 9 AM session:
- Chairman Zack Scrivner announced the Board of Supervisors will be holding a special meeting this Friday, December 9, 2022 at 9 a.m. to consider a single and limited agenda item under the Auditor-Controller’s Office related to the statutory requirement declaring certification of the November 8, 2022 Election.
- Chairman Zack Scrivner also highlighted Kern County’s latest promotional video, “This Is Kern County.” Watch here: https://youtu.be/i-GygYqYtC0
- Item No. 19 AM session:
- The Board approved Kern County Human Services applying for and accepting the Department of Housing and Community Development Housing Program allocation and Housing Navigation and Maintenance Program allocation awards.
- This grant funding will be used to assist young adults, ages 18 – 25, who were formally in foster care, with securing and maintaining affordable housing.
- Item No. 21 AM session:
- The Board approved an agreement with Garden Pathways, Inc. to provide education, employment, mentoring, and case management services for male and female AB 109 clients through December of 2025.
- Item No. 22 AM session:
- The Board approved an agreement with Minnie Marvels Sober Living for Woman and Children to provide sober living environment services for female AB 109 clients through December of 2025.
- Item No. 23 AM session:
- The Board approved an agreement with Special Treatment Education & Prevention Services, Inc. to provide Driving Under the Influence educational services for male and female AB 109 clients through December of 2025.
- Items No. 5 – 11 PM session:
- The Board held a series of protest hearings of costs incurred for various nuisance abatement work throughout unincorporated Kern County.
- Item No. 18 PM session:
- The Board approved the use of unanticipated revenue from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant to establish a new mid-year major maintenance project for M Street Navigation Center facility improvements.
The next Regular Board Meeting is scheduled for December 13, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.
