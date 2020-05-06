One person is dead after an “unauthorized attempt” to access the Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake Wednesday morning.
The incident is under investigation by Naval Criminal Investigation Service, according to NAWS Public Affairs Officer Margo Allen.
The driver attempted to gain access at approximately 7:30 a.m. and the installation’s main gate was closed as soon as the driver tried to make it onto the base.
After the final denial barrier was deployed, the vehicle struck the barrier at a high rate of speed, according to a news release from China Lake. The driver of the vehicle was killed and their name, age and gender weren’t released.
Emergency personnel including Federal Fire Personnel responded to the incident. No one else was injured.
Allen said the the pop-up barrier where the crash occurred is past the front gate and technically on the China Lake installation. Allen confirmed that the person killed in the incident lacked the appropriate ID necessary to gain access to the installation.
The scene was secured and NAWS China Lake remains mission capable, according to a news release from the Navy. The gates remain closed.
Allen said the investigation will include reviewing camera footage of the incident.
The incident occurred when employees are typically on their way to work. Although some base workers are working from home during the current COVID-19 lockdown, some are still working on the installation.
