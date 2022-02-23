BORON - Catalytic converters seem to be a hot commodity in the Boron area; since the beginning of the year, a total of 4 catalytic converters have been stolen off of vehicles in the Boron Jr. Sr. High School parking area (2 from the same victim) and 2 were stolen off of separate vehicles in the 26000 block of Anderson Street which is 2 blocks from the high school. The latest incident occurred on Feb. 17th during business hours.
According to several people who wish to remain anonymous, the thefts are occurring during school hours. One parent was quoted as saying, "This is the 2nd time ours has been stolen; the first time was in Lancaster and yesterday (Feb. 17th), at the high school parking lot". Another parent said, "A couple of years ago, I lost 2 tires on my kids car in the school parking lot". A teacher at the school made a comment saying, "I was at school late the other night (past 11pm) and there were students vehicles in the parking lot; I think we had an away game with Mammoth. Anyway, it entered my mind how vulnerable the cars are to theft and it's a shame that some people can't leave the property of others alone". Another parent said that thieves tried to cut the catalytic converter out of his sons truck in the parking lot on Feb. 16th during school hours.
Residents of Boron and parents of the high school students are fed up with the recent rash of thefts from the school parking area and around the community. "It might be good time to get security for the school; it's sad to even think that way but I'v been hearing about more than a few times that this has happened at the school" a concerned citizen said.
It's been mentioned that the school district invest in a few security cameras for the parking lot of the school which is on Prospect Street; even though the parking area has lighting, the thefts are now occurring during school hours when teachers, staff and students are in the classroom. Parents of athletes are also concerned that something might happen to them when they return from their sport; "Sometimes, our sports players are dropped off at our school really late at night. I pray to God nothing happens to one of our kids; this is a huge safety issue" another parent said.
"If we as a community pulled together, I think we may be able to cover the cost of security cameras being installed that overlook the parking area in front of the school" a concerned parent said; "it's cheaper than replacing a catalytic converter" and many people around Boron agree with the idea of having extra Peace of Mind from having security cameras and security in place at the school. This is an ongoing discussion so stay tuned for more information.
