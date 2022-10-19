BORON – For the last several weeks, Kern County Administrative Office Department heads have been traveling around the unincorporated areas of the county to discuss with community members Measure K; which is basically referring to a 1% sales tax in unincorporated areas of the county to pay for continued public services such as Public Safety, Vital Services and Local Control Measures; these meetings have already been held in Rosamond and Mojave. Last week, we brought you Part 2 of this story which pertained to Measure K and the impact it would have on the various departments within the unincorporated areas of Kern County. The following is Part 3 of our story; the conclusion of the question-and-answer session and closing of the meeting.
Chief Zervis: There really isn't a Plan B like a good Plan B; as we continue doing economic development work that we're doing because that's really the long term solution. We continue to live within our means which means the Sheriff's Department and others are going to continue to shrink and your library stays open one day a week; I mean, status quo sure and to the extent we see increases in revenue. Hopefully, we're able to improve those service levels a little bit each year if we're successful but the reality is that the further along in this getting rid of extracting oil gas in California we're in for more pain in the next five years as the state continues down this road of trying to eliminate our gas center.
Mr. Cordes: So, my number one concern is school safety and right now there is not a good answer that I'm hearing on what we're going to do, what our response would be if we had a active shooter situation in our schools here in Boron. I can tell you this, all of us right here present tonight, we carry guns every day because we have to. So, it used to be that we would expect people just to be good, decent, normal people and if you walked onto the school campus and you were smoking a joint, we would deal with that and everybody got that and we would get support from every person now; it's laughable. I understand compared to everything else they're seeing with domestic violence and rapes and murders; my goodness, the poor fella that was shot and killed just a little fate. Right now, that has become our new normal and it is not acceptable; I feel personally abandoned I've lived here now 25-years; this is my community but if we had a school shooting tomorrow, there's is no good answer that I'm giving CNN on what we have done and unfortunately, I was going to have to apologize to Donnie Youngblood; I love him and he's a wonderful person and great elected official; he's the only one who has refused to come and have a private conversation with me. About 50 of us; we have gone to Washington DC and sat down with our congressional presenters, we've gone up to Sacramento and sat down with those who don't realize; if we don't go up there and show a face. I was told when we asked for a meeting which was a month ago, Sheriff Youngblood is scheduled to be involved in regarding community; the issue is, the sheriff believes it would be beneficial for the Superintendent and Assistant Superintendent to attend that meeting and if they still have questions he'd be happy to answer at that time. This is very symbolic of how this community feels is that no one showed; I asked to go and meet privately, I did not want to have this discussion in a public manner but I wanted to express this privately so we could have a conversation that didn't involve all these really nice people; that I love but I'll tell you, what if their grandchildren die or their children die; they're going to come to me and ask me what the hell did you do to protect my children? Did you do keep this from happening? This is all I can do; this is unacceptable. I cannot tolerate it any longer; I need somebody around children and the other things. I agree and I'm with you and I got it I'm with you but at the end, we've got to figure it out. You'll get my vote. I already paid taxes for all these things and we don't get them I'm not blaming you or anyone else in this room. You understand the system 'cause I'm in the reason that all the good people do leave; what are we left with, people that are stealing our catalytic converters and by the way, thank you Miss Zimmer; she came out of this phenomenally but who did the damn work? When your football players can't practice at this field over here because they're freaking shooting where do they go and play? I mean, when the community needed a swimming pool, the district, the borax mine and partnership with our local people; we are under local government and we have responsibilities that we did not go to or to be trained on. I will go and I'll die in saving their lives but damn it not what I wanted to do in life. I will however, protect some little kids and provide school opportunity and that's all I have to say on that.
KCSO Lt. Lackey: Thank you very much; so I understand your frustration, and I'll tell you right now, the reason I'm here is 'cause I have just as much invested in our success as anyone else here but now if personal safety, school safety and other thing scares me to death and I talked to the sergeants that worked for me and salute them. I had I believe 12-year old kid who got shot from Kohl's in Rosamond and it took about 30 to 45 minutes for a deputy to show up. People complain that Rosamond sucks up other resources; it doesn't, but that night and that's the world I live in it's absolutely terrifying. I know in Mojave at least there's a Highway Patrol officer nearby all the deputies are in court and they can break court go but here it absolutely terrifies me. Golden Hills; I'm worried about that hopefully, Tehachapi Police Department can fill up that gap in communities I'm really worried about.
Jesus Name Tabernacle Church Pastor Mary Insall: Our church has been broke into three times in the last three months, my warehouse across the street was broke into five times; we never could get anybody out here and people are sick of not having anybody around when these hoodalums are running the streets and breaking in places and I think that's what we need is an officer; just his presence will may be more than what we have now. y
KCSO Lt. Lackey: Yeah, thank you for that message; I've heard the message here tonight and I has heard the same elsewhere.
MDN - So my question is for Lt. Lackey: a lot of people who live in Boron and don't have access to the internet; whenever there a problem does arise and they call the communication center the talk to a dispatcher and report a crime or something like that, the dispatcher always tells them "well you need to report this online" and the person who's calling is trying to explain to them that I don't have internet and they're still being told "you have to report it online you have to report it online in order for deputy response". There has been several people who have been told they have to report their crime online OK; what can be done about that?
Lt. Lackey: There's no easy answer because the reality it's very difficult and it's frustrating I get that I can't create more deputies to go to people's houses to take reports; the only thing I can say is; so we have a public library here that has access that one day but this is about more than once
Twenty Mule Team Museum Docent Dave: the last time there was a meeting, I said at the meeting hey; the museum is open on Saturdays; I'll be there. I've got a computer and we've got internet access. If you've got a concern and you want to make a report all you got to do is flip through on Saturdays; within a couple of weeks or a couple of months on Tuesdays and Thursdays and Fridays were the times but for right now, for all these concerns that people have come in on Saturday and somebody like me will do the report with you okay, so thank you so much.
Chief Zervis; thank you, appreciate your service
Boron resident: Let's catch the wind farms and the solar farms since they're supported by the current government and let them pay up. They're going to make us drive electric cars, let's make somebody pay for that if you will.
Chief Zervis: We can't; the county has no authority to tax power generation so we can't you know, we can tax utility users; there's such thing as utility user tax so you're talking yeah that's what you're talking about. I've looked at that actually to see if there is a way to taxation of veneration of electricity in that we can't; there's no way to do that but I will say you know, wind farms do pay property tax; solar doesn't; now, these big battery units that go on the solar farms; those actually do pay property tax so we're starting to get a little bit there we've also created a local fee that we're now starting to apply to all large scale service in order to make up for the tax loss that we've had recently. Unfortunately, we can't do it retroactively; the projects that are already done but any new project is paying that fee to reimburse us for those taxing going forward. So, you find out and they don't always name somebody that is going to build 100,000 charging stations for electric; who's going to pay for that, we will; and I'll add that Measure K would apply to those large scale solar projects and wind projects which are constructed here; it would be a one-time tab collection of 1% on the cost of all of those panels and everything else wind turbines and everything else that's not included in the $54 million; that's not reoccurring but that is one time funds that could really go a long way in some kind improvements and getting some things done that we need to get done. I will say this; when you go to vote in November, there will be two names on the ballot under governor I'll tell you what the other one is you do have a choice.
Boron resident: I got question; these layoffs, solar increases and the value of the prophet with the solar equipment; is his (governor Newsom) attack is being adjusted accordingly?
Chief Zervis: No, that's the exclusion; it's just no that's what I mean, people receiving the money they're not getting a tax increase but most the time that's really simple; meaning that the company-the plant pays the property taxes not the owner of the property; the cut tax responsibility goes to the company that's creating that's leasing it from the owner so and it's just taxed on the right land even any of their buildings or any it's OK. If there's buildings, yes but anything that if it's equipment to make the solars work well.
MDN: So, basically what you're saying is either Measure K gets approved and voters pass it so we can get sources that we need in unincorporated areas or the measure get rejected and everything stays the same or gets worse.
Chief Zervis: Yes, that's what I'm saying hypothetically.
Boron resident: So, if you had someone that was willing to be a deputy in Boron and he decided to lateral even with them; is there a guarantee that he would work or is he just going to get moved too?
Chief Zervis: It's a good question; so add union rules but generally what I have been doing; if I find out he lives somewhere in this car, I transfer that deputy to another station so there's no way to have staff go on but we don't really step anyway the only place that he's/she's working out is the courthouse with you guys so if we had the bodies, I don't know; we have so many variable I just don't know. I've seen the policy and hopefully we can re-staff them (the substations) in that area that response area but I don't know operationally. We do have a list of things that we want to bring back like staffing okay. They're not going to make any promises; I don't even know any answer I can tell you right now; the area I live in I don't definitely don't control. There’s a bunch of deputy sheriffs in Bear Valley that you will see in our incentive no he said it working in Rosamond where there is 2000 residents living that not just being a part of the community so it's community relations like on the negotiation side. Yep, keep mind; so there's a huge problem and I think that's part of the incentive. We still need to bring a staffing list; that's the bottom line that's the issue right and then as you open up these substations, you got more people and it's people and a smaller area and then it then you see the benefit in people living and working in the area but, without addressing the staffing department, this is one tool to help other people out of Bakersfield Metro and into a more rural areas. Ultimately, we need more; we need to fill the ranks that are vacant right.
Boron resident: I think it will be a plus; I mean, a deputy putting his vehicle in his driveway would be a plus; just to some of these here in town but now instead of 30 minutes away; he's only four and that is something else that's a plus right there. I never needed any here.
Chief Zervis: Thank you; any other questions? Well, I really appreciate everyone being here, this is a great turn out. We do have a website as you go to kerncounty.com; you can see the whole organization including virtual meetings so if you know someone that maybe didn't make it but they want to; we're going to host a couple of virtual meetings, there's just a lot of other information about the measure itself, so I'd encourage you to learn more about Measure K; go to our website and my contact information is on there but I want to hear from people that do have questions; reach out to me because I want you to have those conversations with people and make sure other questions are answered. So again, thank you for coming out tonight.
