LANCASTER - Well, the Antelope Valley has a new Jr. Miss; Jr. Miss Mojave Addison was crowned Jr. Miss AV for 2023. The pageant took place on the afternoon of Jan. 29th and the community of Mojave is very excited for their new queen.
According to Mojave Community Queens Pageant directors and their Facebook page, Addison was Little Miss Mojave in 2016 when she won Little Miss AV in 2017. She's the first Mojave Community Queen to be double-crowned in the AV pageant; winning Little Miss AV in 2017 and Jr. Miss AV in 2023.
The Mojave Desert News and the community of Mojave want to congratulate Jr. Miss AV 2023 Addison and wish her well during her reign as Jr. Miss AV.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.