Porterville, Calif. – Bank of the Sierra announced today that Ross Tenhaeff has been named Senior Vice President, Commercial Relationship Manager and Tarah Frederick has been promoted to Senior Ag Credit Assistant. Both employees are joining the Bank’s Middle Market Banking team, which is focused on commercial and agricultural lending. Tenhaeff will be responsible for all aspects of the Bank’s commercial and ag relationships. Frederick will maintain ag loan related files and information, among other duties. Both employees will work from the Bank’s Loan Production Offices on South Main Street in Templeton.
Ross Tenhaeff has over 14 years of experience in the banking and lending industries. Prior to joining Bank of the Sierra, he worked as Vice President, Key Relationship Manager for Farm Credit West. Tenhaeff has also worked for Mission Community Bank and held positions as a loan officer and commercial banking officer. During his career, Tenhaeff developed a diverse knowledge of several commodities, including wine, grapes, beef, citrus, nuts, trucking, equipment, and more. He earned a bachelor’s degree in agribusiness finance and appraisal as well as a minor in real property development from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo and graduated from Atascadero High School.
Tenhaeff was elected to the California Mid-State Fair’s Heritage Foundation Board on Nov. 9. He will help the foundation support Paso Robles’ California Mid-State Fair and showcase agricultural industries to the community. Tenhaeff also belongs to the Atascadero Rotary Club and has volunteered with the Rio Rancheros 4-H group and coached several youth sports teams. He is fourth-generation Central Coast born and raised, and lives in Atascadero with his wife, Brittany, and three children.
Tarah Frederick has over 13 years of banking experience in San Luis Obispo County, the last six of which have been with Bank of the Sierra. She was previously a Regional Administration Support Specialist for the Bank’s Coastal region and a Financial Service Representative. Frederick is part of a third-generation family with roots in local business. She is proud of her history showing award-winning jackpot hogs across California. Frederick
loves the outdoors and spends her free time hunting with her husband or taking care of her two dogs.
“We’re thrilled for Ross and Tarah to join our expanding commercial and ag lending team,” said Lee Ann Pearce, Bank of the Sierra Market President. “Any business interested in growing will benefit from working with them.”
About Bank of the Sierra Bank of the Sierra is in its 45th year of operations and is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South San Joaquin Valley. Bank of the Sierra is a community-centric regional bank, which offers a full range of retail and commercial banking services with full-service branches located within the counties of Tulare, Kern, Kings, Fresno, Ventura, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara. The bank also maintains two loan production offices and an online branch and provides specialized lending services through an agricultural credit center. Bank of the Sierra is recognized as one of the strongest community banks in the country with a 5-star rating from Bauer Financial.
