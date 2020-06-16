CALIFORNIA CITY – Approval for a series of resolutions were the only items on the agenda for the June 9 California City Council meeting. The meeting was held under COVID-19 guidelines, streamed online and via conference call.
As all the items on the agenda were under the umbrella of Consent Calendar, they were approved in one motion with only public or council comments on an item dealing with water rates and were approved unanimously.
Resolution 06-20-2826 stated the city last assessed water rates in 2014 and is in the process of commissioning a new water and sewer rate study. On May 28, staff presented Council with a Water Rate Reduction Report recommending a temporary reduction of certain already assessed water rates pending completion of a water and sewer rate study.
The reductions call for a base rate for residential customers on a three-quarter inch meter to be charged $30 for a base rate of up to six thousand cubic feet and $5 per thousand cubic feet after that, up to 9,000 cubic feet. For one-inch meters the base rate would be $70, up to 12,000 cubic feet and $6 per unit up to 15,000 cubic feet.
The full chart of rates can be found online at desertnews.com.
Al Hutson was the only one to comment on the proposed resolution, asking if the council and staff believed the rates were compliant with California’s 1996 Proposition 218, dealing with rate increases. He also said he did not believe staff was qualified to make rate decrease decisions and that the city was overcharging customers.
Responding to a question from Council Member Ron Smith, City Attorney Baron Bettenhausen said the resolution was compliant with Proposition 218.
“This is a reduction in the water rates,” he said. “This is a reduction not an imposition or an increase.”
Other resolutions included authorization fo cooperate with Kern County regarding Community Development Block Grants; three resolutions concerning mass transit, streets and dial-a-ride; and levy and collection of assessments for the Aspen Mall Landscaping and Lighting District.
During general public comments, Hutson recommended term limits for council and commissioners and that the city be divided into districts.
Jim Creighton said a recommendation during budget discussion to eliminate two positions in Public Works to help reduce inventory was illogical. He also recommended the use of contractors for water line replacement to prevent personnel being pulled from projects to handle day-to-day operations.
“Does it cost more, yes,” he said. “Will the project be completed faster, highly likely.”
Creighton also said he thought having golfers required to pay fees at City Hall was not a great idea.
“What if people don’t want to pay ahead of time or don’t want to pay online, or they want to pay on the weekend or on a day when the city’s closed,” he said.
Under Council Comments, Council Member Ron Smith said he thought Nate Archuleta and others should be recognized by council for their work on the California City High School graduation parade.
Mayor Pro Tem Don Parris had several comments on appeals to a recent change regarding cannabis business permits.
“We’ve had three companies wanting to appeal our decision on cannabis deliveries in the city,” he said. “Mac Consulting failed to comply with the requirements of the application. Grandma’s Stash, they were number 14 and we issued up to 12, so they weren’t even authorized a permit, but feel they should have one.”
Parris said Cal City Natural was ineligible because they did not renew more than 60 days before the expiration of original permit and had not been in continuous regular operation for four months prior to renewal, as required.
Bettenhausen said an appeals hearing was set currently set for June 23 and he was recommending the hearing to satisfy due process requirements and give the applicants an opportunity to be heard. The last agenda discussion for permits was April 28 and listed as discussion and direction for City Manager.
“The council did have a vote at the time regarding reducing the number of permits, which does require coming back to the council with an ordinance, because the number of permits is set in the Municipal Code,” he said. “One of their complaints was not being given the opportunity to be heard.”
Parris said dissented with the need for a hearing.
“My opinion is that the council already voted and that their appeal is – two of them never got permits to begin with, they’re not legal – so maybe one out of all of them might have right to appeal.”
