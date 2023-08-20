The following is a list of Mojave area arrests for the month of July according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
31-year old Alexander Sanchez was arrested in Los Angeles County (Antelope Valley CHP ) on June 29th on Suspicion of Drive while License Suspended, Fail to Provide Evidence of Financial Responsibility and Speeding: Greater than 65 MPH.
39-year-old Flor Oliva was arrested on June 30th on Suspicion of Vandalism: Destroy Property and Burglary: other.
32-year-old Brandon Alvarado was arrested on July 2nd on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer.
38-year old Alfonzo Alcaraz was arrested in Los Angeles County (Montebello Police) on July 2nd on Suspicion of Evasion: Wanton Disregard for Safety and Vandalism: Paint.
30-year-old George Pedroza was arrested on July 4th on Suspicion of Grand Theft.
47-year old Mike Guillen was arrested on July 11th on Suspicion of Trespass: Refuse to Leave Property.
43-year old Arthur Chadwick was arrested on July 11th on Suspicion of Receiving or Concealing Stolen Property, Receiving Stolen Property - Motor Vehicle, Manufacture/Import/Sell/Etc. Metal Knuckles and Possession of Ammunition.
55-year old Natalie Moorman was arrested on July 14th on Suspicion of Intoxicated in Public.
50-year old Anthony Montemayor was arrested in Los Angeles County (Antelope Valley CHP) on July 16th on Suspicion of Drive while Under the Combined Influence of Drugs and Alcohol and Drive while License Suspended.
29-year old Ricky Hill was arrested on July 17th on Suspicion of Burglary, Threats of Violence, Cruelty to Child by Inflicting Injury and Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury.
43-year old Tiffany Leonard was arrested on July 17th on Suspicion of Disobeying Domestic Relations Court Order; she was arrested again on July 18th on Suspicion of False Report of a Crime.
32-year old Melanie Allen was arrested on July 18th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, Possess a Controlled Substance for Sale, Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, Forgery, Burglary, Take Vehicle w/out Owners Consent and Receiving Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle.
31-year old Armando Rodriguez Jasso was arrested on July 20th on Suspicion of Threats of Violence and Possession of Controlled Substance Paraphernalia.
39-year old Sarah Linkletter was arrested on July 27th on Suspicion of Tamper w/Vehicle, Vandalism: $5,000 or More and Intoxicated in Public.
57-year old Thomas Leonard was arrested in Los Angeles County (Antelope Valley CHP) on July 29th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.