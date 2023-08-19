California City, CA (93505)

Today

Showery rains will be accompanied by heavy downpours and strong gusty winds at times, especially early. Low 64F. N winds shifting to SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is expected..

Tonight

