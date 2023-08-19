CALIF. CITY - The Calif. City Farmers Market will once again be open to the public during National Farmers Market Week 2023. The event took place in Central Park on Aug. 12th from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM starting with a meet and greet with local city officials. There were food demonstrations, a free yoga class, live art painting, Health and Wellness workshops, activities for children and a studio art workshop; bingo was also held later in the day. There was also an opportunity drawing held every 30 minutes throughout the market event.
According to a press release, National Farmers Market Week is an annual celebration of farmers markets proclaimed by the US Department of Agriculture and coordinated by the Farmers Market Coalition, which is a membership-based nonprofit organization that supports farmers markets nationwide through training, technical assistance, and network building. This year, the campaign has centered around the essential role that farmers market operators play, both in our local food systems and our community. Farmers markets have influenced the way Americans eat, shop and connect to their food, their farmers and one another. The farmers markets are more than marketplaces; they're places where neighbors can learn, grow and work together.
California City Farmers Market began in 2021 and currently hosts 5 farmers selling a wide variety of products including organic eggs, strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, lettuce, zucchini, cucumbers, potatoes, tomatoes, fresh seafood and much more. Our farmers provide all natural, organic and seasonal produce for the community to promote health and wellness. The Calif. City Farmers Market also hosts food vendors who are invited because of their unique all natural products that contribute to healthy eating. This year, the California City Farmers Market is partnering with local nonprofits, businesses and organizations to provide needed resources to California City and neighboring communities.
According to Market Director Shawna Royten, the California City Farmers Market has become an integral part of our community, not only by assisting with insecurity, but by also providing a safe space for entrepreneurs to test and grow their small businesses. The market is an amazing avenue for community building and connections.
The Calif. City Farmers Market takes place every Saturday from 9am-1pm in Central Park.
