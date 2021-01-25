SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday lifted his regional stay-at-home order and re-instated the previous "Blueprint for a Safer Economy" plan, according to state health officials.
The stay-at-home order had impacted Southern California, the San Joaquin Valley and San Francisco Bay area, as well as impacting most of the state's counties, tying re-opening to ICU bed capacity if it fell below 15%, all based on a new COVID-19 wave.
The change will allow businesses such as restaurants to resume outdoor operations in many areas, though local officials could continue to enforce stricter requirements. The state's advisory curfew of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. will also be lifted.
“Together, we changed our activities knowing our short-term sacrifices would lead to longer-term gains. COVID-19 is still here and still deadly, so our work is not over, but it’s important to recognize our collective actions saved lives and we are turning a critical corner," Dr. Tomas Aragon, the state's public health director, said in a statement.
The decision to lift the mandates come as the state's COVID-19 measures appear to be improving in rates of infections, hospitalizations and ICU capacity, as well as the roll out of vaccines.
The county-by-county tier system uses various metrics to determine the risk of community transmission and apply a color code — purple, red, orange or yellow — which correspond to widespread, substantial, moderate and minimal, respectively.
