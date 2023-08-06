The following is the crime data report for the Boron/Desert Lake/N. Edwards and Ariel Acres area for the month of July according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100%.
3rd – Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 16600 block of Alexander Avenue, N. Edwards.
4th – Missing Person, 26900 block of Jessie Street.
7th – Kidnapping, 26900 block of Jamison Road
10th – Battery w/Serious Bodily Injury, 26800 block of Nudgent Street.
12th – Willful Cruelty to Child, 12600 block of Daisy Street
20th – Missing Person, 24300 block of Joshua Avenue.
21st – Battery on Person, 27100 block of Nudgent Street.
26th – Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 12500 block of Boron Avenue
