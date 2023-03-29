Advisory: Boron Firearms and Narcotic Arrest of Felony Warrant Suspect

On Monday, March 28, 2023, at approximately 11:30 pm, deputies from the East Area Substation Section were dispatched to the city of Boron to assist a California Highway Patrol Officer on a traffic stop with a felony warrant suspect. After the warrant suspect, James Floyd, a 51-year-old male from Boron was taken into custody, a search of the vehicle was conducted. A large amount of suspected methamphetamine was located. A follow-up probation search was conducted at Floyd’s residence in the 26000 block of Hampton Road. During the search, a stolen motorcycle was found as well as several firearms, ammunition, additional suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Floyd had a prior felony conviction and was prohibited from owning or possessing firearms or ammunition.
As a result of this joint investigation, Floyd was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail for charges of an ex-felon in possession of firearms, ex-felon in possession of ammunition, possession of methamphetamine for sale, transportation of methamphetamine, possession of stolen property, misdemeanor drug charges and his active Felony arrest warrant.
Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation (2023-00034195) is requested to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040.
