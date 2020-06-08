SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Education will release a guidance document entitled “Stronger Together – A Guide for the Safe Reopening of California Schools” says Tony Thurmond who is the State Superintendent of Public Instruction. According to a letter from Thurmond dated June 5th, Webinar for Local Educational Agency Leaders are invited to meet and discuss the guidance. The meeting was held on June 8th and is “by invitation only”
“We want to ensure you have the support you need as you review this guidance and are invited to a special webinar to coincide with the release” the letter said.
Thurmond also wrote, “We want to provide you with a partial view of what you can expect to find in the guidance document; the guidance will include some items discussed at the all –LEA meeting we hosted on May 21st and we have been discussing publicly and at stakeholder meetings over the course of the last few weeks”.
The guidance document will include the following recommendations: Face Coverings – Students and staff should wear face coverings during all educational activities (at school or on the bus), Physical Distancing – Students and staff should engage in physical distancing (at least six feet or spacing between seats and in hallways and buses) at all times, Symptom Screening – School districts should identify staff who can take temperatures for students and staff before they enter the campus.
Thurmond also wrote, “We recognize that there are fiscal implications for schools to reopen safely with these physical distancing guidelines in place and the LEA will need steady revenue on which to rely and flexibility on instructional minutes. We’re advocating for and have engaged in dialogue with the Governor’s office, the Dept. of Finance, the state Legislature and the Educational Stakeholders regarding the resources necessary to reopen safely with physical distancing measures in place Thank you for all you are doing to support the health, safety and academic success of our students and look forward to the next steps to implement this guidance safely”.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.