SACRAMENTO – Senator Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) today applauded the California Transportation Commission and Caltrans Director Tony Tavares for supporting improvements to Highway 58 between Tehachapi and Bakersfield. The Senator joined with the City of Tehachapi and Kern COG to successfully persuade Caltrans to accelerate funding for a truck climbing lane on eastbound 58 through the Tehachapi Mountains.
“I want to thank Director Tavares for being receptive to the needs of our Tehachapi community, as well as recognizing Highway 58’s critical contribution to the state’s transportation infrastructure,” said Senator Grove. “This truck climbing lane will reduce traffic congestion through the mountains and improve traffic safety.”
The new truck climbing lane will be constructed at the same time as the Keene Pavement Project, a $165 million project approved by the California Transportation Commission that makes numerous highway improvements. While Highway 58 is an important transportation route for the Tehachapi community, it is also critical for the region’s economy, in addition to providing an alternative route for more major thoroughfares such as Highway 99 in times of emergency.
“Since the highway will already be undergoing improvements, it makes sense that the state should accelerate the truck climbing lane funding so the projects can be completed at the same time,” the Senator noted.
The California Transportation Commission indicates the truck climbing lane project could begin as early as 2025.
