The following is a list of Tehachapi area arrests for the month of June according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
28-year old Joshua Drucker was arrested in San Bernardino County (San Bernardino County Sheriff) on June 6th on Suspicion of Carry Concealed Weapon in Vehicle.
31-year old Shawn Vogel was arrested on June 9th on Suspicion of Intoxicated in Public.
31-year old Jose Torres-Ariaza was arrested by Bakersfield CHP on June 3rd on Suspicion of Possession of Narcotic Controlled Substance, DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
38-year old Joseph Martinez was arrested in Ventura County (Ventura County Sheriff) on June 13th on Suspicion of Intoxicated in Public.
43-year old Danielle Carrasco was arrested on June 17th on Suspicion of Assault w/Stun Gun or Taser.
32-year old Hector Manzanares was arrested in San Bernardino County (Chino Police) on June 19th on Suspicion of Possession of Narcotic Controlled Substance and WARRANT: Warrants or Holds Only; he was arrested again in San Bernardino County (Chino Police) on June 25th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
26-year old Steven Christy was arrested by Bakersfield Police on June 22nd on Suspicion of Violation Parole: Felony, Possession of Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer, Possession of Burglar’s Tools, Receiving Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle, Take Vehicle w/out Owners Consent, Drive w/out License, DUI: Alcohol/Drugs, Evidence of Registration Presented for Wrong Vehicle, WARRANT: Warrants or Holds Only, Addict in Possession of Firearm, Possession of Ammunition and Evading Peace Officer.
38-year old Isaiah Howell was arrested by Bakersfield Police on June 25th on Suspicion of Vandalism: Damage Property, Reckless Driving - Public Street, DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and Evading Peace Officer.
51-year old William Larimore was arrested on June 27th on Suspicion of Inflict Injury on Elder Adult and Threats of Violence.
38-year old John Aguirre was arrested on June 28th on Suspicion of Unspecified Charges.
28-year old Gabriel Serrano was arrested on June 28th on Suspicion of Intoxicated in Public and Battery.
