CALIFORNIA CITY — A newly sworn-in city council took the first steps on Dec. 8 to better track an aging water system by unanimously issuing a Request for Proposal.
According to Public Works Director Joe Barragan, a new system would include a new geographic information system (GIS) mapping and AutoCAD software to allow the city to update water main and line locations as needed.
The city’s aging water system sees numerous blowouts or repairs every year, on top of outdated locations of valve locations to shut off the water for necessary repairs.
“City staff believes this service is essential to not only helping us control and maintain our water system,” Barragan said, “it will also give the City staff the ability to know the exact location of every water line, fire hydrant, shut off valve, pressure reducing station, pressure valve, sample station, well site, storage tank, and above-ground appurtenances.”
He added that in addition to tracking inventory and locations, a new system would also allow the city to create and maintain an effective repair and maintenance schedule for valves and fire hydrants.
According to a draft Request for Proposal provided by Barragan, the city’s current file would be provided for the new system. The existing file indicates about 340 miles of existing water mainlines, 2,500 hydrants and 8,500 valves, as well as six well sites, 16 sample stations, two pressure reduction stations and five storage tanks.
“The GIS system will also help lower the overall maintenance costs as items will be easier to locate and better maintained, reducing maintenance and repair costs,” Barragan said.”
Councilmember Jim Creighton inquired whether the city had previous map locations of the valves.
Barragan said most of the maps the city had were 20 to 50 years old, with the last file on record coming from 2008.
Creighton noted that past Cal City Fire Chief Jeff Armstrong had a map of the city’s fire hydrants. Barragan said maps are available “but aren’t very accurate.”
“The GIS is going to multiple things ... but when we want to start making repairs, we want to know what those repairs are and when they were made,’ Barragan said.
He noted a five-mile transmission line project was nowhere in its existing CAD file or map files.
“We’re relying on employees’ memories of hopefully remembering where they put it or by the saw cuts in the streets,” Barragan said. “It’s just a backward way of working ... we’ve got to start using new technology to our benefit and reduce cost on the weekend when we get blowouts.”
During public comment, developer DJ Twohig recalled the city had contracted a company to do an overlay map of the water system worth $500,000.
“Is there any value we can capture from those existing water maps?” he asked. “We haven’t had that many line extensions in the past decade or even 15 or 20 permits until last year.”
He noted the existing maps contain errors but argued whether the city could reconcile data from past maps and avoid additional engineering costs.
Twohig said the city should be tracking and adding new connections for development to its maps in-house.
Barragan pointed out that a GIS system would allow that ability.
“We’ll have the ability to very easily go in and make modifications when we add a new section of pipe or replace a segment of line along the road,” Barragan said. “We’ll have actual real-life knowledge of where our system is underground.”
Barragan added that when the 2008 update was done, “nothing was verified and it looked like they put together old maps in a file.”
“What we would do with the GIS mapping service is verify things, like if it was a steel pipe and not a concrete pipe, verify our valve locations with the GIS location so they are easier to locate to avoid a blowout.”
Mayor Pro Tem Nick Lessenevitch added that the maps in the 2008 update included low-resolution overviews of the city done through a partnership with the Kern Council of Governments.
“I don’t think they were ever meant to be engineering maps per se,” Lessenevitch said.
He added the GIS mapping service could provide multiple benefits.
“If the purpose of this GIS mapping is one that creates a diagram of the water system, then there are also layers that can be done for street and curb and gutter improvements and platting issues zoning,” Lessenevitch said. “It could be used as a tool that would require a dedicated staff -- and that is what has not happened here.”
Lessenevitch recalled there was an engineering assistant around 2004 that was responsible for such mapping data, but the city lacked a detailed system such as Barragan’s proposal.
“If there is a plan to improve the water system then this [GIS service] would be the next step,” Lessenevitch said.
Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin asked for a ballpark estimate. Barragan said the estimates he received could run from $280,000 to $330,000.
O’Laughlin asked whether the city should wait until it had completed a master water study before considering a GIS mapping service.
Barragan said “this should have been done ten years ago.”
“We’re starting to make changes in our water system,” he said, including placing pipes in the system “so that people know we already replaced this pipe say between Greenwood down toward the cul de sac or something.”
Barragan stressed that repairing the city’s water system “is huge and like anything is going to start with the first step” of doing things the right way.
“We need to have our water system on the computer server, know what we have and access it for multiple reasons,” Barragan said.
Asked what would be different from the 2008 update, Barragan said the system would be easier to maintain, work with and update than a system than just using a simple CAD software system.
“AutoCAD is a lot more difficult to use, a lot more difficult to have information in there on the actual item,” Barragan said. “The GIS is more user-friendly than CAD would be.”
City Planner Shawn Monk agreed with Barragan’s assessment, adding he already uses a form of GIS software much simpler than Barragan’s proposal.
“It’s a gamechanger for jobs in 2021,” Monk said. “I’ve been using it for the last ten years and it’s come a long way ... it’s definitely not as maintenance-heavy as CAD.”
A CAD program, Monk said, requires complete manual input, whereas with GIS, an employee could download an app with a GPS locator to their phone and upload information directly to the city’s map.
“It’s really the next evolution,” Monk said.
Councilmember Karen Macedonio emphasized keeping city staff up to date on training for such a system if it went through.
“We’ve got to have the personnel skill set to be able to keep ourselves ahead of the curve,” Macedonio said. She added the city should balance by looking at the money required to bring the city into a better place.
