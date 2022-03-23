The following is a list of Rosamond area arrests for the month of Feb. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
23-year old Alaeyah P. White was arrested in Los Angeles County (Antelope Valley CHP) on Jan. 11th on Suspicion of Drive while License Suspended for Drunk Driving and Maximum Speed > 100 MPH.
55-year old Ana Yarrow was arrested in Los Angeles County (Antelope Valley CHP) on Jan. 17th on Suspicion of Drive while License Suspended for Drunk Driving, DUI: Alcohol//Drugs, DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08 and Operating a Vehicle w/out Interlocking Ignition Device.
39-year old Jose R. Juarez-Nolasco was arrested in Los Angeles County (Antelope Valley CHP) on Jan. 25th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
22-year old Marcela Madrid was arrested on Feb. 1st on Suspicion of Accessory after the Fact.
38-year old Stacy Diana Lemoine was arrested on Feb. 4th on Suspicion of Receiving/Etc. Known Stolen Property over $200 and Violation of Probation.
30-year old Bruce R. Liddle was arrested by Mojave CHP on Feb. 4th on Suspicion of Receiving Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle and Take Vehicle w/out Owners Consent.
55-year old James Crawley was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lennox Sheriff) on Feb. 5th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance.
46-year old David Mayfield was arrested on Feb. 8th on Suspicion of Cruelty to Child by Inflicting Injury, DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and Drive while License Suspended.
36-year old Lorena Martinez was arrested in Los Angeles County (Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff) on Feb. 9th on Suspicion of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
38-year old Luis Chavez was arrested in Los Angeles County (Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff) on Feb. 15th on Suspicion of Disobeying Domestic Relations Court Order.
50-year old Gregory A. Head was arrested by Mojave CHP on Feb. 16th on Suspicion of Drive while Under the Combined Influence of Drugs and Alcohol.
38-year old Angel Beltran was arrested by Mojave CHP on Feb. 18th on Suspicion of Cane Sword.
21-year old Yvonna Elena Vaca was arrested in Ventura County (Ventura County Sheriff) on Feb. 27th on Suspicion of Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process, Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse and Remove/Destroy/Damage Wireless Communication Device to Prevent Summoning Assistance or Law Enforcement.
