DECEDENT’S NAME: Airam Betzay Delgado Martinez

CASE #: C03035-22

CITY OF RESIDENCE: Palmdale, CA

AGE: 22 years

TYPE OF CASE: Traffic Fatality

DATE OF INCIDENT: October 1, 2022

TIME OF INCIDENT: 0616 hours

LOCATION: Intersection of California City Boulevard and Yerba Boulevard California City, CA

DATE OF DEATH: October 1, 2022

TIME OF DEATH: 0635 hours

PLACE OF DEATH: At the scene

INVESTIGATING AGENCY: California City Police Department

DETAILS: On October 1, 2022 at 0616 hours, Airam Betzay Delgado Martinez was an operator of a vehicle that collided with a sports utility vehicle at the intersection of California City Boulevard and Yerba Boulevard in California City. She was declared deceased at the scene from her injuries.

COMMENTS: Next of kin was notified.

DONNY YOUNGBLOOD, Sheriff-Coroner

CONTACT INFORMATION: California City Police Department

PHONE: (760) 373-8606

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.