The following is the crime data report for the Boron/Desert Lake/N. Edwards and Arial Acres area for the month of July according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100% with approximately 12 calls for service.
1st – Violate Court Domestic Violence Order, 16900 block of Glendower Avenue, North Edwards.
2nd – Burglary; 2nd Degree, 27000 block of Twenty Mule Team Road.
5th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 27000 block of Anderson Street.
11th – Exhibit Firearm, Green Street
13th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 12600 block of Esther Street
17th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 26800 block of Nichols Street, Battery on Person, 17300 block of Bernard and Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 18300 block of Claymine Road.
18th – Burglary: 1st Degree, 27200 block of Boron Avenue Frontage Road
21st – Vehicle Theft, Twenty Mule Team Road
