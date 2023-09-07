Speaker McCarthy in Japan for G7 Speakers' Meeting
Tokyo, Japan – Today, Speaker Kevin McCarthy arrived in Japan to represent the United States in the 21st annual G7 Speakers' Meeting. During the summit, Speaker McCarthy will deliver a keynote address to promote American energy as the practical solution to a stronger economy, cleaner environment, and safer world.

“As Speaker of the House, it is an honor to represent the United States Congress at the G7 Speakers’ Meeting and discuss some of the most serious challenges facing the world, including the rising cost of energy,” said Speaker McCarthy. “My message is clear: if the Free World does not control its energy future, our energy future will be controlled by Russia, China, and other adversaries. American energy – particularly clean, affordable natural gas – remains the unshakeable foundation for energy security in the Free World now and in the future, and the clear and immediate answer to rising prices.”


While in Japan, Speaker McCarthy met with a group of U.S. Marines stationed in Japan and spoke with the Marines about their mission in supporting the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo.

On Thursday, Speaker McCarthy also participated in bilateral meetings with the following parliamentary leaders:

Hon. Lorenzo Fontana, President of the Chamber of Deputies (Italy)
H.E. Ms. Bärbel Bas, President of the Bundestag (Germany)
The Honourable Anthony Rota, M.P., Speaker of the House of Commons (Canada)
H.E. Dr. Ruslan Stefanchuk, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine)
H.E. Ms. Yaël Braun-Pivet, President of the National Assembly (France)

