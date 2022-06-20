Summer is here with triple digit heat and even a slight chance of thunder.
The National Weather Service said surge in monsoonal moisture may bring a slight change of showers and thunderstorms to the east Kern deserts by midweek.
The skies should be clearing by Thursday night, but the heat is going to stay with us for the foreseeable future after a cool weekend.
Highs should be around 100 in Ridgecrest and the Indian Wells Valley on Wednesday and Thursday, but clouds could keep the afternoon a degree or two cooler, acording the the NWS.
Mojave should stay a degree or two cooler with highs in the mid 90s most of the week before approaching 100 for the weekend.
The NWS said there is a 40 percent chance of showers in Mojave on Wednesday with a 20 percent chance of showers Wednesday night and Thursday.
Ridgecrest can expect a chance of showers and storms for Wednesday and Thursday before the heat turns up for the weekend with highs in the 105 range
