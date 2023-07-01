The following is the crime data report for the Tehachapi area for the month of May according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100%.

  2nd – Unauthorized Use of Personal Identifying Information; Obtain Credit, 20700 block of Oak Pass Avenue

  6th - Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 19700 block of Mesa Drive, Vehicle Theft, 20700 block of White Pine Drive and Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 22700 block of Westwood Blvd.

  7th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 21800 block of San Gabriel Drive

  8th - Violate Court Domestic Violence Order, 21700 block of Sunnybrook Drive

  11th – Burglary; 2nd Degree, 19000 block of Cherry Lane

  12th – Burglary from Vehicle, 21500 block of Shirley Drive

  15th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 20200 block of Park Road and Battery on Person, Fran Drive

  16th – Disturb by Loud/Unreasonable Noise, 20600 block of Black Oak Street

  17th – Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Etc, 20000 block of Mesa Drive

  20th - Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 28200 block of Griffin Street.

  22nd - Discharge Firearm in Negligent Manner, 19500 block of Sycamore Drive

  23rd – Vehicle Theft, 20700 block of Santa Lucia Street

  24th  - Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 1000 block of Black Oak Street

  26th - Death: other, 19600 block of Iris Way, Vehicle Theft, 20100 block of Weston Avenue, Petty Theft, Schout Road and Missing Person, 21400 block of Circle Drive.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.