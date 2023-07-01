The following is the crime data report for the Tehachapi area for the month of May according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100%.
2nd – Unauthorized Use of Personal Identifying Information; Obtain Credit, 20700 block of Oak Pass Avenue
6th - Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 19700 block of Mesa Drive, Vehicle Theft, 20700 block of White Pine Drive and Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 22700 block of Westwood Blvd.
7th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 21800 block of San Gabriel Drive
8th - Violate Court Domestic Violence Order, 21700 block of Sunnybrook Drive
11th – Burglary; 2nd Degree, 19000 block of Cherry Lane
12th – Burglary from Vehicle, 21500 block of Shirley Drive
15th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 20200 block of Park Road and Battery on Person, Fran Drive
16th – Disturb by Loud/Unreasonable Noise, 20600 block of Black Oak Street
17th – Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Etc, 20000 block of Mesa Drive
20th - Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 28200 block of Griffin Street.
22nd - Discharge Firearm in Negligent Manner, 19500 block of Sycamore Drive
23rd – Vehicle Theft, 20700 block of Santa Lucia Street
24th - Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 1000 block of Black Oak Street
26th - Death: other, 19600 block of Iris Way, Vehicle Theft, 20100 block of Weston Avenue, Petty Theft, Schout Road and Missing Person, 21400 block of Circle Drive.
