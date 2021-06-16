CALIFORNIA CITY – What started out as a conversation about internet productivity at City Hall, has now become a controversial subject amongst policymakers.
The California City Council held a special meeting June 11, to discuss the next steps for the city’s internet provider services and maintenance, following a ransomware attack on city hall two weeks ago. The meeting was held exclusively online via Zoom, with two items of business on the agenda.
THE BREAKDOWN
New Business One (NB1) addressed the recent ransomware, asking the council to authorize California City entering a contract with Diamond IT, a computer support services company in Bakersfield. The company was first on the scene after the ransomware attack in early June, and continuing business would allow city staff to work with a company that is already aware of the problem.
New Business Two (NB2) called for a complete overhaul of the city’s internet and phone lines, or fiber optic. The council was asked to authorize California City entering a contract with Global Communications 2000 to be the phone and internet provider for the city. In addition, companies Momentum and Epik would repair old lines and install new ones. This would address the city staff’s slow internet service which they said is only capable of handling a couple employees online at a time.
NB1 passed, but NB2 did not.
THE OPPOSITION
This came as a disappointment to City Manager Anna Linn who said the city hall staff has put in years of research and work to present this information to the council, hoping for approval on both measures.
During the special meeting, Linn said she felt both measures were handled in a disrespectful manner, with council members disregarding the seriousness of the situation. The city manager stands firm on her position that money is not the issue, but lack of progress amongst the council.
“We’ve had plenty of money to do it right for years,” Linn said. “But it’s government, it’s always been the government. They want to wait until the next budget, but it’s going to fail. We knew it was going to fail before, which is why our staff researched and told them what we needed.”
Mayor Jeannie O’Laughlin was among council members who voted against NB2 and adds that she was initially uncomfortable with passing NB1. O’Laughlin said the council was unaware of the city staff’s preparations and that the last council was not informed either.
“With NB1 I felt like we were backed into a corner,” O’Laughlin said. “This is the first time we’ve ever heard this. I’m sure there were multiple other companies we could have worked with.”
The mayor and council member Karen Macedonio also voted against sending Diamond IT out to city hall in early June when the system failed. She did not disclose what her specific concerns with Diamond IT were, but claims she is not opposed to outsourcing and in fact, encourages it.
O’Laughlin said she voted against NB2 because the companies in question were only going to provide repairs and installments for city hall, the police department and fire station, when all of California City needs the upgrades. Her second reason for denying approval was that the city manager failed to get a Request for Proposal (RFP), which allows local governments to boost competition and get multiple bids from contractors.
“The RFP makes you define your problem, and will allows us to get competing bids,” O’Laughlin said. “I think in the city there’s been too much preferential treatment and turning away competition.”
But Linn said the mayor has skipped the process of getting an RFP before, when approving the Retail Strategies Professional Services contract. Linn said getting new fiber should be considered an emergency because of the risks.
“We need protection. We have California City residents’ private information, for bills, for water services,” Linn said. “Everything is right here; it is imperative that we spend proper money on IT and protection.”
Linn said the ransomware attack was “sophisticated and strategically placed”, leading to a server-wide shut down where employees could not process anything. She said the special meeting did not occur sooner because the mayor and council member Macedonio were not available.
O’Laughlin maintains that California City needs internet upgrades, but it’s not a dire situation that should be rushed through.
“Getting new fiber optic is infrastructure, it’s no different than building roads or repairing water pipes,” O’Laughlin said. “The ransomware needed to be addressed because it was an emergency. The fiber is not an emergency.”
A REBUTTAL
City Manager Anna Linn provided a written statement in rebuttal of the California City Council’s decision:
“NB 1 was disrespectfully taken hostage by Mayor O’Laughlin and Councilmember Macedonio. I, as your City Manager, was unable to present strategically, but it finally passed.
NB 2 was not passed, a terrible mistake by the council. It will now take longer to have fiber at City Hall and the California City Police Department. This one was very confusing as Mayor O'Laughlin and Councilmember Macedonio pushed aggressively for it.
I am still waiting on a response from the mayor on why it was okay for the Retail Strategies Professional Services contract to move forward without a request for proposal (RFP), but not Momentum?
Macedonio, O'Laughlin and I had lunch to discuss it and there were several emails directing me to get it done ASAP, which is why the push back was so discouraging. This was the next step to the solution they asked for. They asked for this!
The police department now remains vulnerable with the phone service we currently have. In fact, during the meeting Friday night, 911 went down again. I cannot stress enough how much we needed this. Years of researching and thousands of dollars were spent simply to custom fit a solution. Momentum and our staff did this for our city! Adding to that, we were brining better service to our city for an overall savings of taxpayer dollars, just under $3,000.
Some members of the council were willing to pay double for the ransomware, using taxpayer dollars, simply to be right. Listen to the recording. They made it personal against me, at the taxpayers’ expense. The public needs to listen to city employees that are in the trenches fixing their city. We care! We spend our days discussing how to serve the public better.... no joke! The city hall staff was incredible mitigating the ransomware crisis on behalf of the citizens and continue to do so.
After consensus by only three council members (yes, they all knew the risk, two actually denied me) Diamond IT were here in less than an hour to look at the problem.
It was originally stated that it would be up to $2,000. That was when we thought it was simply another failure, which staff is used to.
The public needs to know that even though they pay for service, staff is forced to work with broken tools. This limits your services as a taxpayer. If we as city staff need something, we must beg for it. This must stop or we will not continue the progress we have made over the last two years.
It will be my purpose to make sure the public gets their city back, their services back, and their money used for them! Period.
The public has been sold a dishonest bill of goods that we are broke, corrupt, and "on a cliff" simply to create purpose for some people desiring an elected seat. This sells votes at the citizens expense and frankly, the staffs expense.
The fact that the city is failing could not be further from the truth. We are in better shape than we have been in years, which was never mentioned in any campaign speech or promise. Staff and I have fought to improve and continue to fight for the citizens level of service.
Every grand jury finding has been remedied except the council’s interference portion of my authority as city manager. This is still happening. What you see or do not see is absolutely controlled by the council, yet staff gets blamed. Anything that upsets the public is a council thing, not staff.
We can and desire to get it all done, we have been refused the resources. The public pays us money for a level of service that staff is not allowed to use unless the council allows it. Look at your elected officials! We indeed have the public’s money, but we are limited by the personal agendas and lack of knowledge by certain members of council both past and present and cannot use the public’s money unless we beg.
Our staff is weary, and we need public support and the council’s support. It is our desire to please the public and the council. We are just asking for the tools to do our job. We must all come together! All of us.”
