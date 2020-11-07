Former vice president Joseph Biden, Jr. has been declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election after he secured the lead in Pennsylvania’s votes, according to several national media outlets calls.
Fox News, MSNBC, CNN, the Associated Press and the New York Times all project Biden defeating President Donald J. Trump in what has been a historic and hotly contested presidential election.
Securing Pennsylvania placed Biden over the required 270 electoral college votes needed for a win. Most of the news networks called Nevada for the Democrat as well, essentially cementing his victory.
The results secure a number of historical firsts as well, chief among them California U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris becoming the first woman — and first woman of color — to become vice president.
Biden over the last week stopped short of declaring victory but his campaign remained certain of victory.
His message was also clear: reconciliation created by years of division along party lines and American culture is a must and it is time “to unite, to heal, to come together as a nation.”
Despite the proclaimed victory, the Trump campaign plans to continue pursuing legal avenues in key battleground states, and has asked for a recount of the votes in Wisconsin. Separately, Georgia, another state Biden took an edge after provisional and absentee ballots began favoring the Decmorat, came in with so narrow that the Georgia secretary of state said a recount will occur.
On Saturday, the president released a statement after Fox News itself called the election in Biden’s favor, calling out the media outlets.
"We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed. The simple fact is this election is far from over," the president said in his statement. "Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor. In Pennsylvania, for example, our legal observers were not permitted meaningful access to watch the counting process. Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media,"
The Trump campaign had also filed lawsuits to try and stop ballot counting, and have insisted that the election would be stolen while airing unsubstantiated claims of mail-in voter fraud. Key Republican lawmakers also backed Trump’s call to investigate, including House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy of Bakersfield.
“President Trump won this election,” McCarthy told Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Thursday night. He followed up his on-air comments with a tweet proclaiming: “Republicans will not be silenced. We demand transparency. We demand accuracy. And we demand that the legal votes be protected.”
The Kern County Democratic Party leadership issued a statement Saturday on the heels of the news, as well as taking aim at a claim by House Republican Leader Congressman Kevin McCarthy for declaring Trump the winner earlier this week.
“With the stakes higher than ever, it is imperative that we ensure the integrity of our elections. In the United States of America, we believe that every person and every vote matter. We must continue to count every ballot and let the voices of our citizens be heard,” said Christian Romo, chair of the Kern County Democratic Central Committee. “We do this for Ruth Bader Ginsburg, John Lewis and for all those who fought and died for our right to equal representation. We will not let their work be in vain.”
“Dedicated election workers of all political parties are making sure the record number of votes cast are counted — American democracy is alive and well. We look forward to a government that works for the people with President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris,” Robin Walters, president, Democratic Women of Kern.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has long been at odds with President Trump’s policies, offered his congratulations to the Biden-Harris team in a statement Saturday.
"America’s largest state congratulates the next President and Vice-President of these United States,” Newsom said in a statement. “This was truly the victory America needed to be the America we know we can be.”
