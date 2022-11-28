EASTERN KERN, INYO, and MONO COUNTIES - The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces the following project work and traffic impacts from these projects for the week of November 28 – December 2, 2022.
Eastern Kern County
· Cummings Valley Left Turn Lane Project – On State Route 202 between 0.2 miles west of Cummings Valley Road and Banducci Road near the city of Tehachapi, crews are widening the highway and constructing a left turn lane at the eastern intersection with Cummings Valley Road. Work is scheduled for Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm. One-way traffic control with K-rail will remain in place 7 days a week, 24 hours per day. Drivers may experience 20-minute delays.
Projects on the state highway system with minimal or no delays:
Eastern Kern County
· Rosamond Mojave Rehabilitation Project – On State Route 14 between the towns of Rosamond and Mojave, crews will be adjusting guardrail delineators and repairing guardrail near Backus Road Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm.
· Boron Guardrail Repair – On the westbound lanes of State Route 58 between Boron Avenue and Borax Road, crews will repair guardrail Monday through Thursday from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm.
Inyo County
· Bishop Utility Work – On State Route 168/West Line Street between Tu-Su Lane and Pa-Ha Lane, there will be utility work on Tuesday from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm.
· Northbound Keough’s Thin Blanket – On the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 395 between Reynolds Road and Warm Springs Road south of Bishop, crews will back the shoulders and striping the pavement Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. One lane will remain open. The speed limit through the construction area is reduced to 55 miles per hour.
· Olancha Shoulder Closures – On U.S. Highway 395 at the junction with State Route 190 in Olancha, there will be intermittent shoulder closures to allow trucks access to deliver material Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm.
Mono County
· Mammoth Lakes Utility Work – On State Route 203 between Mountain Boulevard and Forest Trail, there will be utility work on Friday from 9:30 am to 10:30 am.
The Northbound Keough’s Thin Blanket Project and the Rosamond Mojave Rehabilitation Project are funded by SB 1, which provides $5 billion in transportation funding annually split between the state and local agencies. Road projects progress through construction phases more quickly based on the availability of SB 1 funds, including projects that are partially funded by SB 1. For more information about other transportation projects funded by SB 1, visit http://rebuildingca.ca.gov.
Travelers are asked to be attentive to workers on the highway, slow for the cone zone and move over whenever possible to give additional clearance. Be Safe and Be Work Zone Alert!
Work schedules are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment and/or materials, and/or construction-related issues.
Follow us for the latest information on Facebook (Caltrans District 9) and Twitter (@Caltrans9) or email us at D9Publicinfo@dot.ca.gov.
For those with sensory disabilities requiring alternate formats (i.e. Braille, large print, sign language interpreter, etc.) and those needing information in a language other than English, please contact Bob Gossman at 760-881-7145 or TTY 711.
