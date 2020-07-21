Kern County officials received word Monday from the state that the county exceeded the monitoring metrics for the third day in a row and will appear on the County Data Monitoring list on Tuesday, July 21.
Counties that remain on the County Data Monitoring list for three consecutive days are required by Gov. Gavin Newsom's orders to shut down the following industries or activities unless they can be modified to operate outside or by pick-up:
• Gyms and fitness centers
• Places of worship and cultural ceremonies, like weddings and funerals
• Offices for non-critical infrastructure sectors
• Personal care services, like nail salons and body waxing (tattoo parlors must close)
• Shopping malls
"Based on conversations with the California Department of Public Health, it is our understanding that Kern County businesses will be required to close indoor operations of the above-mentioned sectors beginning Friday, July 24, 2020," Kern County Public Health Services stated in a news release.
It’s important to note that the Governor also clarified today that they’ve provided new guidance for hair salons and barbershops, which is why they are not on the list of business required to move operations outside.
On July 2, 2020, the Governor required the closure of indoor operations in Kern County in these sectors:
• Dine-in restaurants
• Wineries and tasting rooms
• Movie theaters
• Family entertainment centers (for example: bowling alleys, miniature golf, batting cages and arcades)
• Zoos and museums
• Cardrooms
Bars, brewpubs, breweries, and pubs were required close all operations, both indoor and outdoor.
