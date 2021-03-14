CALIFORNIA CITY — The California City city council in a 3-2 vote rejected a request by the city manager to lift a hiring freeze and add emergency personnel to alleviate an already overtaxed workforce.
The argument from the majority, including Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin, Councilmember Karen Macedonio and Mayor Pro Tem Nick Lessenevitch, was based on both budget concerns and a desire to wait for the next fiscal year budget, which begins July 1.
City Manager Anna Linn noted that since the city cut staffing during the 2019/2020 fiscal year, many tasks have doubled for departments with half the staff to process tasks. Impacted departments include everything from planning and building departments to code enforcement.
“Ultimately, [understaffing] creates a domino effect and hinders all areas of the city, businesses, services and community outreach,” Linn said.
Linn said since layoffs began around January 2020, the number of building, planning and cannabis projects have doubled, overwhelming the planning department. A reduction at the fire department required Fire Chief Jeremy Kosick to take on daily administrative tasks, indirectly affecting developers.
“If he [the fire chief] doesn’t get what he needs, I don’t get what I need in development,” Linn said.
The positions Linn requested included a payroll clerk typist, a part-time parks assistant, a planning typist clerk, a building inspector, a second full-time and two part-time code enforcement officers, a fire department administrative person and deputy fire marshal, as well as an economic developer and administrative director overseeing finance and human resources. A grant writer was requested based on a performance/commission basis.
Linn said funding the position would come from the city’s general fund. All positions would be based on a three-month basis with appropriate hour limits. Some of the staffing would be funded by cannabis tax revenue the council approved to be placed into the fire department’s reserve budget on Feb. 23.
The positions would be further integrated into a proposed FY 2021-2022 budget.
Councilmembers were split on the request.
Councilmembers Kelly Kulikoff and Jim Creighton supported the request,
“Cal City is losing an exponential amount of money and development potential by not doing this, because it helps streamlines the process,” Kulikoff said. “Developers have problems getting permits through and other departments are complaining they can’t get anything done.”
Both councilmembers had some concerns about the code enforcement requests.
Kosick, the fire chief, said code enforcement had been overwhelmed when there were two officers.
“Basically there were just triaging by getting to the most important thing, so that left a lot of other things not being done in the city,” Kosick said. With one officer, he noted tasks were too many to accomplish in a timely manner.
Returning to full strength and bringing on two part-time positions would allow Kosick to task the part-time staff to smaller tasks on the weekends, such as nuisance items. The full time officers would be allowed to focus on “more important items” that require extensive knowledge and working with courts and lawyers.
Councilmember Creighton’s concerns revolved around the lack of vehicles. Code enforcement have only two vehicles; the addition of two part-time officers would complicate matters, Creighton noted.
Kosick said in the short term he would have to look at available or surplus Public Works vehicles during the week.
The other councilmembers had concerns about supporting the positions in general, about specific roles.
Mayor O’Laughlin’s primary concern lay with the requested fire department positions, adding it was already running over budget.
“It’s just not sustainable,” O’Laughlin said. “We can bandaid it for a couple of months but come next year there’s going to be no way they’re going to be able to put that in their budget when they can’t manage their budget without this.”
Kosick noted that revenues from the recently updated fire fees would sustain the fire department positions.
O’Laughlin’s other concern was the temporary status. She stressed hiring people to only serve a three-month status without guarantee of permanence.
“When you post the job, you can only tell them it’s a three month job… because that’s all we’re approving,” O’Laughlin said. “We can’t do anything for the budget next year, so you’re running all these jobs for three months.”
She added the only positions she could support were the part-time planning department person and the building inspector, due to the increased development.
“The others I think should wait until the next budget cycle until they can be fully vetted out,” O’Laughlin said.
Linn reiterated the positions would be built into the next fiscal year budget.
“We feel confident we can sustain this amount of staffing in the next fiscal budget cycle,” Linn said.
Creighton suggested advertising it as temporary work not to exceed so many hours.
Linn said she had considered contracting with a temporary staffing agency but noted an option costs more. In one occasion, it cost the city $40,000 to buy out a contract for a person it wanted to bring on full-time.
A primary concern for Councilmember Macedonio’s involved training new staff when departments were already overstretched.
Linn said staff would do “what we’ve always done, dive in and train them.”
The other option: lower expectations of what new hires could do “until we put them in the [next year’s] budget.”
Without the added staff, Linn argued, would mean developers would impact every stratum of city government, especially planning and code enforcement.
“It affects development overall,” Linn said. “That’s the problem: we can’t spend this money but we lose opportunities from development because we can’t serve them at the level they deserve to be served at this time.”
Macedonio said she understood but would rather see a phased approach with a training schedule.
“If you’re bringing in 10% of the existing employees as new employees, that’s a huge burden of a learning curve,” Macedonio said.
Linn countered the training would be equivalent to a one-to-one ratio. An example she used would include the planning director and secretary guiding the new typist, in turn providing new blood for the department.
Mayor Pro Tem Lessenevitch said the city has to do a reality check “on how we got to this moment and what those moments meant.” He citied a crisis at the end of FY 2019-2020 that forced layoffs and resulted in a budget deficit.
Lessenevitch added while the city managed to tighten its belt, it hasn’t taken in “whole lot of new money.”
“We really haven’t felt the real impact of COVID-19 and loss of revenue due to COVID,” Lessenevitch said. While the city projects more revenue from cannabis permit fees, he said it can’t be spent in every department.
“We have to be careful what we build into it (the budget),” Lessenevitch said. He added the city is just making it on budget, citing that property taxes — the city’s largest revenue source — will likely remain flat.
“There is no new money or funding source other than cannabis permits, and that money has to be spent on cannabis activities,” Lessenevitch said.
During the public comment portion, developer D.J. Twohig agreed with Linn’s domino analogy. In the case of developments in the pipeline, he said those could translate to potential new businesses.
“You have potentially hundreds of thousands of dollars in new fees, and then you have the year-over-year cannabis business tax that could be collected,” Twohig said. “You have to look at that cannabis tax base as a potential resource.”
Twohig noted that at some point, some businesses might look elsewhere “because they cannot continue to fight to get their projects approved if we’re not providing a service.”
City Clerk Denise Hilliker noted that some departments have only one person who can only react to situations, and never take the initiative.
“I would like you to think on the future of California City where you take that seriously because as things go by the wayside … based solely on what you can get done in one day,” Hilliker said.
The council rejected the request in a 3-2 vote. Kulikoff attempted to make a second motion approving at least one code enforcement position and other employee requests, but failed for lack of a second.
During the meeting, a few city staff members criticized the vote in the virtual meeting’s chat feature, especially building department employee Tiffany Carter.
Carter called the vote a bad decision.
“Being an employee that can handle handle my work load, you can’t get mad when the community complains that they can’t get calls back or permits when we as human beings can only handle so much,” Carter said. She added for those councilmembers who voted no to not “be confused or upset when you have community members complaining about permits taking long, or Planning not answering or any other issues. Just remember you voted no to hire more to help the departments out.”
Linn noted that since the request was rejected, the council needed to adjust its expectations of what was expected of staff. She also stated she was suspending the request for three months until it could be incorporated into the new budget cycle.
“It is not fair to have the expectation and the criticism and not have the tools to do the job,” Linn said. “We can stay the course as we are.”
