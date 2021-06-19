CALIFORNIA CITY – A workshop to address resident concerns about trash around the city is held June 18, hosted by the California City Council.
Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin initiated the meeting to learn more about the council’s options when enforcing the city code. In attendance were Fire Chief Jeremy Kosick, code enforcement officers Chris Jensma and Kristy Hightower and attorney Greg Palmer.
Palmer relayed several options to the council for getting more public compliance including citations, prosecution, and abatement.
He says the council should be hesitant to choose citations because they do not work. Palmer said citations only get higher as more are given out, and they generally upset residents. There were also concerns of residents not paying back citations, with no repercussions.
Palmer instead recommended prosecution, or allowing code violations to become misdemeanors, which can be taken to court like a DUI or traffic violation. He says prosecution would be most effective because most people will comply, and the threat of court will become somewhat of a scare tactic. The city council could also adopt a warning system, giving violators one or two chances to comply before taking more drastic measures.
This idea came with some pushback from the council, particularly council member Kelly Kulikoff who asked for specifics on how likely it was for residents to go to jail for these civil offenses. Palmer responded that less than two percent of people go to jail, and its often after repeat offenses. Kulikoff questioned if that small group tended to have large numbers of people with mental illnesses, but Palmer assured violators with mental health concerns were addressed immediately and without prosecution.
One of the final options was abatement, where the city can legally take whatever actions necessary to get the area up to code. This could mean removing the items or even taking down property and structures. Palmer said this method is the quickest because it gives the city more freedom to act, but it also presents the most costs. However, under California state law, cities can take actions to get the area up to code, then charge the violator with the removal fees and legal fees.
While Palmer suggested beefing up the California City code to upgrade the offenses for violations, city residents may not even be the biggest offenders. Code enforcement officers Jensma and Hightower said one of their biggest challenges is vacant lots where the owners are not living in the city, and rental properties where people come and go. Abandoned properties are also an issue for officers, and lots where the owner has died.
In addition, Jensma and Hightower are the only enforcement officers for the city, covering over 200 square miles. They get assistance from the fire department and public works, but ultimately are seeking additional help on the job. Another concern was the growing number of cannabis violations in the area, it was suggested that an additional code enforcement officer could strictly work on cannabis violations.
Kosick recommended a small four-to-five-person team of code enforcement officers for the entire city. He said the fire department is aware people cannot pay heavy fines, and suggested giving violators a one-time citation and notice, then allowing several days or weeks for a response before taking further actions.
The trash violations are not only against city code but pose health hazards when left unbothered. Kosick said people working for the department have seen trash piles affect sewer tanks and bring rodent infestations. Several council members agreed they want the public works department to handle trash pickups, but the department only has a two-person team of part-timers.
The discussion led to the city manager proposing creating a more comprehensive plan to bring to the council later. The council did not make any decisions during the workshop but agreed to address the issue again. It is unclear if any changes will be made in time before the budget passes.
