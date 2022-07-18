Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer announced a jury verdict in a significant case today, the crime having occurred in California City.
On July 15, 2022, in a case prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Cyrus Shahbazian, a Kern County jury convicted Lorenzo Crosby of Attempted 1st Degree Murder, Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and found true a great bodily injury allegation stemming from a December 2021 incident in which a 23-year-old male victim was brutally assaulted.
During the early morning hours of December 5, 2021, the victim was in the company of several friends at a gathering that took place at a park in California City. Towards the end of the night as temperatures began dropping, the victim, his companions and Defendant Crosby entered a friend’s vehicle to enjoy the heater. It was at this time that Crosby reached over the front passenger seat, retrieved a small knife, and slit the victim’s throat, causing a laceration approximately seven inches long and leaving the victim’s trachea exposed. While the other three passengers rushed to the victim’s aid, Crosby exited the vehicle and fled. On December 17, 2021, California City Police Officers with the assistance of an FBI task force, were able to locate and apprehend Defendant Crosby in Lancaster, California.
District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer stated, “Crosby committed an unprovoked, violent act upon the victim and nearly killed him. We are grateful for the quick action of the victim’s friends in helping to save his life and for the work of the California City Police Department and FBI in locating and arresting Crosby who became a fugitive after committing this horrific crime.”
Sentencing is scheduled for October 5, 2022, before the Honorable Gregory Pulskamp. Defendant Crosby is facing a maximum sentence of 22 years to life in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.