On Tuesday, the Kern County Board of Supervisors announced the appointment of Brynn Carrigan as the next Director of Kern County Public Health.
This appointment follows Director Matt Constantine’s announcement of his intent to retire from his position. Constantine originally announced his retirement in 2019 but remained in the role as the novel coronavirus reached pandemic stature.
Carrigan has been the Assistant Director of Kern County Public Health since 2012. Among her diverse responsibilities in managing departmental programs and services, she has served as Incident Commander for Public Health’s Department Operations Center during the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the Tuesday, Jan. 26, board of Supervisors meeting, Carrigan called the announcement a bittersweet moment.
"Honestly I have been dreading the day that my mentor and my friend Matt Constantine retires," she told the board. "But also, on the other hand, I am so excited to embark on this new journey.”
She told the board she understood the serious weight the role holds.
"Because I spent the last eight and a half years partnered in the leadership of the Public Health Services Department and because I couldn’t ask for a more dedicated and capable team at the department, I am confident that we will be able to do great things.”
According to Public Health, Carrigan has been instrumental in the development of innovative community based programs such as Waste Hunger Not Food, Certified Healthy and Know Your Numbers.
She has almost 14 years of experience working for the County of Kern. She graduated from South High School and California State University Bakersfield with a degree in Business Administration.
Carrigan will serve in a dual leadership withConstantine in a dual leadership until he retires in March.
Second District Supervisor Zack Scrivner expressed confidence in Carrigan's ability to lead the public health department.
"With Brynn, I know that our department is going to be in great hands,” Scrivner said. “She’s just extremely talented and dedicated and just as sharp as she could be.”
