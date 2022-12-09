The following is a list of California City area arrests for the month of Nov. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
22-year old Elizabeth Pattico was arrested in Los Angeles County (Antelope Valley CHP) on Oct. 28th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs, DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08 and Excessive Blood Alcohol.
68-year old Thomas J. Holley was arrested by Mojave CHP on Oct. 29th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
44-year old Ryan Lomma was arrested in San Bernardino County (Victorville CHP) on Oct. 29th on Suspicion of Hit and Run Resulting in Property Damage.
