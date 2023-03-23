BORON - Boron is the kind of community where civic-minded citizens pull together, work hard as a team and in the end accomplish monumental, undertaking. For several years now, the Boron Chamber of Commerce had a dream to build an aerospace museum in order to show-case memorabilia and displays of aerospace systems associated with their neighbors at Edwards Air Force Base, which include the Flight Test Center, the Air Force Research Laboratory and NASA Dryden. The vision of the Aerospace Museum was to align the museum next to the current 20 Mule Team Museum. In 1996, an aerospace team was formed to begin the planning phase. The dream was becoming a vision with goals; resources and costs were identified to complete construction goals, which included raising funds needed to complete the project.
In order to show the local community the dream could be realized; the first step was to obtain an aircraft display. The aerospace team worked to acquire an F-4 Phantom through the Air Force Conditional Deeded Program located at Davis Montham Air Force Base, Arizona. In order to acquire the aircraft; funding in the amount of $12,000 had to be raised for environmental and transportation costs associated with the aircraft selected for display. A team of volunteers from Edwards Air Force Base, U S Borax, KJC and the local community was organized to set up the display and the task was completed in two weeks.
The next step was to purchase and build the aerospace museum. The aerospace team visited the March Air Force Base Museum, the Edwards Air Force Base Museum and contacted several other museums to obtain information on how to get started; with a plan developed and a budget established, the Aerospace Museum team began working on a set of draft blueprints. While the aerospace museum was being built, the Boron Chamber of Commerce brought to the community the idea of giving the museum a name; it was decided that the museum should be named after someone who spent time at Edwards Air Force Base and loved to fly over the area. The Air Force Flight Test Center at Edwards Air Force Base was contacted and a name was identified; Colonel Vernon Parker Saxon Jr. who was the Air Force Flight Test Center Vice-Commander at the time. Colonel Saxon had 11 assignments at the Air Force Flight Test Center at Edwards; he also flew more than 4000 hours and held a Command Pilot rating. He flew several types of aircraft, including the A–1, T-38, and his favorite, the F-15. He was also instrumental in building a bridge between the base and the surrounding communities. The Boron Chamber of Commerce voted unanimously to ask Colonel Saxon if he would honor the little community by allowing them to name the aerospace museum after him. During this time, the community of Boron learned that Colonel Saxon was battling terminal cancer, and in April 1997; Colonel Saxon passed away from this dreaded disease. The aerospace team and the Boron Chamber of Commerce felt naming the museum after Colonel Saxon would be a fitting memorial to honor him. Colonel Saxon’s family visited Boron, reviewed the plans for the new museum and became part of the team to build the Col. Vernon P Saxton Jr. Aerospace Museum.
On September 13th, 1997, a ground breaking dedication ceremony was held at the site of the museum with well over 1000 friends, family and local community members. United States Air Force Major General Richard Engel spoke to the crowd about Colonel Saxon’s successful career at the Air Force Flight Test Center. He was also very touched by the display of the F-4C Phantom and told many stories of how he and Colonel Saxon had flown on this jet during their assignment to the Air Force Flight Test Center and the Test Pilot School. Colonel Saxon's daughter Jennifer also spoke to the community and in her speech; she stated, “My dad loved everything about aerospace; when he wasn't flying, he was watching movies about flying, reading books about flying and even building airplanes that would sometimes fly. He loved flying, but not just anywhere. He loved flying at Edwards; Edwards with his job, his career and his life. This museum will be a fitting tribute to my dad: not only because it showcases his passion for airplanes, but because it depends on something he worked very hard to encourage-continued cooperation between the units at Edwards Air Force Base and the surrounding communities like Boron. This is a museum of which I know the Saxon family will be proud of; it is a museum of which my father would have been proud of. He never wanted to leave this area and thanks to you; his spirit never will.
During the course of six years; the citizens of Boron donated thousands of dollars and manhours toward the construction of the Saxon Aerospace Museum; then, on September 5th, 2003, their hard work was rewarded with a grand opening of the Colonel Vernon P. Saxon Jr. Aerospace Museum due to conflict of interest; the museum has been renamed the Boron Aerospace Museum.
The Boron Chamber of Commerce thanked Team Boron; which included James Welling, Ken Ross, Hugh Jamison, Melvin English, Bob Cunningham and George Lamoureux for the generous donations of both time and money and making the dream of the Saxon/Boron Aerospace Museum a reality. Special thanks went out to major corporate sponsors which included; US Borax, KJC Solar, Melvin Glass, and the United States Air Force, as well as corporate sponsors philanthropic contributions of thousands of dollars of money and construction materials to enable us to build our world class facility.
The Boron Aerospace Museum is open Thursday – Monday from 10am – 4pm and is open to the general public; volunteer docents are needed to expand the hours of operation. The Aerospace Museum meetings are held on the third Thursday of every month beginning at 4pm inside the Ron Brady Memorial Media Room which is located inside the museum and the meetings are open to the public.
For more information, to schedule a tour or to become a volunteer docent; feel free to contact Boron Aerospace Museum Vice-President Allison at 661-942-5182 and leave a message
