MOJAVE — The Mojave Air and Space Port Board of Directors approves a contract award to fix damage to PAPIS on the runway.
PAPI systems or Precision Approach Path Indicators, are visual guides consisting of four light boxes arranged perpendicular to the edge of the runway. It projects a pattern of red and white lights that provide visual approach slope information. PAPIs also provide a pattern of lights to create a descent path for pilots.
The PAPI system at Mojave was damaged during a thunderstorm. Officials say the repairs are already budgeted in for the new fiscal year, but asked the board to declare the repairs an emergency to move the process forward.
Officials say it will take about three months to wait for the system delivery, then another four months for repairs.
The board also approved hiring additional firefighting resources for the evening time and weekends when the airport is busiest.
“This is an effort to provide better fire and emergency services,” Acting CEO Tim Reid said. “Most of our general aviation flies after work and on weekends — we do not have operations or firefighters during those times.”
Extra personnel would also allow the airport to have better coverage during rocket testing.
“There have been requests from the Navy to come in the off hours ,” Reid said. “That would not be a problem with weekend services.”
Currently, the proposal is asking for an additional firefighter to man a truck. County emergency services would be called should the firefighter have difficulties with the initial incident.
Galactic Co. LLC, formally known as the Space Ship Company, requested a five year lease with one five-year extension option. Galactic is currently operating under three separate leases, requesting the board consolidate them into one, with additional acreage.
The board approved the vote unanimously.
