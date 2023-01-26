CALIF. CITY – Calif. City has a new police chief; meet Chief Jesse Hightower. On Jan. 19th; we had a sit-down interview with Chief Hightower and this is what he had to tell us about his position, life and future plans as Police Chief; after the interview, Chief Hightower took us on a guided tour of the facility in which he works to show us the ins and outs of the Calif. City Police Dept.
MDN - So chief; first of all, if you can tell us a little bit about yourself, how long have you been in law enforcement?
Chief Hightower - Well, I started in 1999; I worked for the prison up here in town for a couple of years, and in 2002, I came to Cal City PD. So, I've been with Cal City PD for 21 years now. I graduated from the Riverside Sheriff's Academy and have actually been with this department ever since. So, I've seen the changes.
MDN - Now, when you came to Calif. City, did you start out as a patrol officer or what?
Chief Hightower - Yeah. So, after the completion of the Academy, I basically came to work as a trainee and then was put on what's called a “field training program” for four months and then started at the bottom as a patrolman. So, I worked as a patrolman for I think four or five years and then I promoted to Detective and did that for a couple of years. Once that was completed, then I went to be a Canine Handler I think in 2007 and did that for three years then in 2012, I was promoted to Sergeant; in 2019, I was promoted to Lieutenant then on October 5th of 2022 is when I was sworn in as the Chief.
MDN - How many police officers are under your charge in California City?
Chief Hightower - Right now there are 14, including me, and we still have some openings, so we're having difficulty trying to get those filled. That's been a challenge, especially in the face of law enforcement today, nobody wants to do it. You have to start getting officers to go to the Academy and actually becoming police officers.
MDN - Does that have anything to do with the officer involved shootings as far as law enforcement being killed in the line of duty over the last few months around the country?
Chief Hightower - You know, I think there's a lot of different reasons why. It depends on who you talk to. But you look at the political environment, yeah, I don't want to throw mud on any organization or anything like that but some of those organizations make it hard for us to recruit, right? Nobody wants to do the work anymore and it's not just the California City Police; it's all over the country as well.
MDN - Now crime statistics in the city; has the crime rate gone up or down or is it pretty much the same as it has been since you became a police officer with Cal City.
Chief Hightower - It's gone up and that's because the population has risen. We get different clientele that's moved in from different counties, probationers, parolees and whatnot; but I think overall, we're pretty steady at where we're at. We try to do a really good job of curtailing things when we're made aware of them. I'm trying to be really active. I'm trying to get my guys to be in real active parts of the community. So, there's some programs that I'm trying to reimplement. One of those is our volunteer program. So, I recently distributed a flyer for that and some applications. Um Neighborhood Watch is another thing that I'm trying to get restarted, so we'll probably here in a couple of weeks or so, I plan on having a meeting with the community; if they want to come in and talk about their issues and introduce them to some of the officers and whatnot. The reserve program is another thing that I'm trying to bring back. I currently have one unpaid reserve. So, I'm trying to bring back the paid reserve program, but obviously that takes a little bit more work because of funding and budgets and stuff like that. I have my kind of To Do List of certain things and coming up here in the future one of my plans is to have an open house. Basically, invite the public in and just show them, you know, our building and this is what we do. This is how we do it, you know, and obviously if they have questions, we can answer them but those are some of the things that I'm trying slowly to reimplement and get the community more involved and give them an understanding of what it is and why it is that we do it.
MDN - What are your long-term goals as far as the plans for the city and what you would like to see in Calif. City?
Chief Hightower - Well, I think firstly is to make it better than when I got here. I was taught that very young when I first started because as leaders you want to leave it better for the next guy than what it was. So hopefully, whoever falls in behind me is going to have the same attitude and this is going to continue to get better. Another thing is retention. Retention of employees; what can we do as an organization to get people to want to stay here, want to get him to come in to get them to apply. Then secondly how do we retain those people? How do we build upon the core foundation of what we came up with? It's family oriented. Everybody here is a family. We eat together, you know, we work together. So those are some ideas that I've got floating around with my command staff right now is retention like how do we keep the people that we hire.
MDN - Have you gone to the city businesses as far as introducing yourself and letting them know that you're available for them and if they need any assistance or have complaints or anything to contact you and let you know?
Chief Hightower - So I've been in the city for a long time and there's a lot of people that know me. A lot of the business owners already know me, so people have my cell phone number. They know how to get in touch with me; it's the new businesses. Those are the ones that I haven't reached out to yet. And that's probably an error on my side that there's been so much that I've been trying to digest with just the new position and trying to get you know, an understanding and a grasp of. What the job entails, so each aspect of police work is a little bit different. So as patrolman, you know you have one basic function and then you promote. You start to get a lot more functions and so it's a learning curve of what am I really supposed to be doing versus what should I be doing? That kind of stuff; so, I mean, me personally, I'd love to be out on the street; a lot of times if I'm in here and I get a little flustered, I'll go out and try to do some police work. I don't think it's really set in yet that I'm the Chief, like personally. So, I'm still trying to come to terms with the responsibility and the role. Luckily, I have a good city manager; we communicate well together, so I kind of lean on him sometimes for some guidance because he's been around a lot longer than I have.
MDN - Do you have any citizen volunteer programs such as Neighborhood Watch and any programs where they can help you out if they see something, say something and if so, how is that working out with the city?
Chief Hightower - So that's two of the programs that you just mentioned are the ones that I'm trying to re-implement, trying to bring them back. So, currently I have two volunteers; just within uh, I think two weeks ago. I reposted the position, created a flyer, put it out on social media and put it out to the media trying to draw people in because as a Police Department, we can't function without volunteers. We need the voice of the people. We need people to come and help us. You know, people that want to learn what we do. So those are two of the things that I'm trying to get back. Right now, the volunteers are number one, because they help us tremendously. They help us with clerical work. They help us with special details like parades. and so, we got Desert Tortoise Days coming up, but they've always been huge out there, so I'm trying to get that built back up and the more people that I can rely on to help me get the job done, the better.
MDN - Any ideas on how to get more community involvement as far as that goes?
Chief Hightower - Those are again, those are things that me and my command staff are sitting down and trying to figure out, because it's a different age now. You have computers and social media, the newspaper is kind of a lost art, so to speak; everybody gets their news from the Internet and so we're trying to design our approach to recruiting to the new generation and so we've got some ideas that I'm trying to float around and we'll see if we can maybe get with some consultants and see you know what's the best approach for us because what's good for another agency might not be good for us. So, another thing to that is, you know, just having the guys that are out on the street just making those citizen contacts; not all the contacts have to be a negative. You know you can go out, park your car at the Aspen Mall and you can go out and do foot patrols. I used to do that when I was on patrol; even as a Lieutenant, I would go walk the businesses, making sure that everything is fine, just so that people can see that we're out; not only out in public, but we're out of the cars and we're walking around and being engaged.
We then approached Chief Hightower on a delicate and very high-profile matter.
MDN -A couple of years ago, Cal City was not only put in the local spotlight, but in the national spotlight as well, as far as the Orwin and Orson West case goes, the missing children. How has that affected California City since that happened?
Chief Hightower - I think in a positive light; it brought the community together. There were people out there that night that didn't know these boys, they didn't know the family, they didn't know us, but they came out on their own time and they were willing to help. So that was a huge benefit for the community which brought them together. Right now, on the flip side of that, on the negative side, there's a lot of information that we know and that we want to share, but we can't; it's all going to come out in court. Everybody you know, thinks they have a right and a need to know, and sometimes that's true, but in very high-profile investigations such as this one, there's a lot of times or a lot of things that you must keep within the organization for prosecution purposes. There's been some negativity on that, you know, we didn't do this or we didn't do that and again; we have so much: not only proof of what we did, but it's also hard for us to keep it together when the community is basically demanding the answers and they're going to get the answers; I promise that when it goes to court, everything will come out and then they'll be able to see and understand exactly everything that we did, everything that Bakersfield Police did and everything that the FBI did so, I'm looking forward to this.
MDN - National Night Out is held every year and I know that Calif. City has National Night Out; are you guys planning for one this year as well?
Chief Hightower - Yes, that's one of our bigger community events that we try to get people to come out to. So, we've done it, I can't remember how many years in a row, but that's something that we have no intention of not doing right now.
MDN - What would you like the public to know that if they have any questions, comments or complaints concerning the Police Department, they can contact you here at the Police Department?
Chief Hightower – Yes; they can call and make an appointment; if they want to speak to me, they can call and make an appointment through my system and I would be very happy to meet with anyone. Thank you very much; I really do appreciate you taking time out of your busy day to talk to us.
