The following is a list of Rosamond area arrests for the month of June according to the Kern County Sheriff's Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
30-year-old Elias Cruz was arrested in Los Angeles County (Antelope Valley CHP) on May 29th on Suspicion of Drive while License Suspended for Drunk Driving, Fail to Provide Evidence of Financial Responsibility and Speeding: Greater than 65 MPH.
38-year-old Antonio Barjaras Carrillo was arrested by Mojave CHP on June 4th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
26-year-old Jarret C. Powers was arrested by Mojave CHP on June 4th on Suspicion of Evasion: Wanton Disregard for Safety.
47-year-old Gary Martin was arrested on June 5th on suspicion of contempt of court disobey court order process.
18-year-old Brayden Moxin was arrested on June 6th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, Receiving Stolen Property - motor vehicle and Carrying a Concealed Dirk or Dagger.
37-year-old Joseph Bennett was arrested in Los Angeles County (Long Beach Police) on June 9th on Suspicion of WARRANT; Warrants or Holds Only.
22-year-old Emanuel Lara was arrested in Los Angeles County (Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff) on June 10th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs.
23-year-old Carlos Hernandez was arrested on June 13th on Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse and Intoxicated in Public.
58-year-old Frank Catalano was arrested in Ventura County (Ventura County Sheriff) on June 18th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, Violation of Probation and Manufacture/Import/Sell-Billy/Blackjack/Sandbag/Etc.
32-year-old Trayvon McClain was arrested on June 18th on Suspicion of Disobeying Domestic Relations Court Order.
32-year-old Katherine Pienta was arrested on June 16th on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer, Conspiracy to Commit a Crime and Receiving/Etc. Known Stolen Property over $200.
39-year-old Aram Kazarian was arrested in Los Angeles County (Los Angeles Police) on June 15th on Suspicion of Possess a Firearm and Controlled Substances.
20-year-old Tyler Carte was arrested by Mojave CHP on June 17th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
48-year-old Armando Gonzalez Jr. was arrested by Mojave CHP on June 18th on Suspicion Drive while Under the Combined Influence of Alcohol and Drugs.
25-year-old Kevin Mulrooney was arrested on June 22nd on Suspicion of Child Endangerment and Lewd Acts upon a Child.
52-year-old Anthony Dolor was arrested on June 23rd on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, Possess a Controlled Substance for Sale, Transport a Controlled Substance, Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer, Receiving Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle, Intoxicated in Public, Evading: Wanton Disregard for Safety and Possession of Ammunition.
23-year-old Nathan Roberts was arrested on June 24th on Suspicion of Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Take Vehicle w/out Owners Consent, Robbery, Addict in Possession of Firearm, Possession of Ammunition and Manufacture/Import/Sale of Large Capacity Magazine.
41-year-old Josefina Mateo Mateo was arrested in Los Angeles County (Altadena CHP) on June 17th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs.
49-year-old Louis Austin was arrested in Los Angeles County (Antelope Valley CHP on June 22nd on Suspicion of Hit and Run Resulting in Property Damage.
39-year-old Rodney Williams Lii was arrested Siskiyou County (Yreka CHP) on June 21st on Suspicion of Speed Exceeding 15MPH w/Commercial Vehicle.
62-year-old Nicholas Meidna was arrested by Mojave CHP on June 23rd on Suspicion of Reckless Driving – Public Street, Hit and Run Resulting in Property Damage and Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury.
23-year-old Noah Steele was arrested by Mojave CHP on June 26th on Suspicion of Drive w/out License, DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
28-year old Saulo Lopez-Marin was arrested on June 28th on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer, Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse and False Imprisonment by Violence; he was arrested again on June 29th on Suspicion of Use/Under Influence of Controlled Substance, Bench Warrant: Fail to Appear on Misdemeanor Charge, Drive while License Suspended and Carry Concealed Firearm on Person; Pistol/Revolver/other Firearm.
31-year-old Sergio Fernandezgaitan was arrested on June 29th on Suspicion of Possession of Burglar’s Tools and Receiving Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle.
62-year-old Jeffrey Lane was arrested on June 29th on Suspicion of WARRANT: Petition to Revoke Community Supervision.
53-year-old Alfredo Landeros was arrested on June 29th on Suspicion of Giving False Information to a Peace Officer, Possession of Controlled Substance and Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia.
