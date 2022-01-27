The following is the crime data report for the Mojave area for the month of Dec. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100% with approximately 30 calls for service.
1st - Exhibit Deadly Weapon other than Firearm, 15900 block of L Street.
2nd – Attempted Robbery, 16800 block of Hwy 14.
3rd – Vehicle Theft, 2800 block of Corona Avenue.
4th – Vehicle Theft, 15600 block of Sierra Hwy and Disturb by Loud/Unreasonable Noise, 2000 block of Cerro Gordo Street.
5th – Disturb by Loud/Unreasonable Noise, 2000 block of Cerro Gordo Street.
6th - 2 calls for Battery on Person, 16100 block of H Street.
7th - Missing Person, 15300 block of Nadene Street and Theft by Use of Access Card Information, 1500 block of Barstow Road.
9th - Burglary: 1st Degree, 15900 block of L Street.
10th - Disturb by Loud/Unreasonable Noise, 2000 block of Cerro Gordo Street.
11th – Disturb by Loud/Unreasonable Noise, 2000 block of Cerro Gordo Street and Vehicle Theft, 2300 block of Hwy 58.
12th - Burglary from Vehicle, 2100 block of Inyo Street.
19th - Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 16100 block of I Street and Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse, Date, 15800 block of L Street.
20th - Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 16100 block of Sierra Hwy.
21st - Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Recovery other Agency, 16300 block of K Street,
23rd- Battery on Person, 16100 block of Sierra Hwy.
24th - Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 15300 block of Myer Road.
25th - Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Recovery other Agency, Douglas Avenue.
26th - Violate Court Domestic Violence Order, 15900 block of L Street and Violate Court Domestic Violence Order, 15700 block of K Street.
27th – Battery on Person, 16000 block of L Street.
28th - Unlawful Use of Personal Information, 2000 block of Belshaw Street.
30th – Disturb by Loud/Unreasonable Noise, 2000 block of Cerro Gordo Street.
