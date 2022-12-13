Today, Congressman Kevin McCarthy issued the following statement on the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases notification to researchers and scientists on funding availability to advance research and development of a Valley Fever vaccine.
McCarthy released the following statement:
“I am pleased that NIH has identified additional funding avenues to support Valley Fever vaccine research and development. This could deliver additional federal research dollars to the Valley Fever Institute at Kern Medical. This announcement also follows provisions I secured in last year’s appropriations package directing the NIH to continue prioritizing Valley Fever vaccine development, and complements my continued work with Valley Fever Task Force Co-Chair Rep. David Schweikert to prioritize research of diagnostic tools and treatments for this disease at NIH.”
Background:
McCarthy Applauds Progress on Valley Fever Vaccine Research
