Today, Congressman Kevin McCarthy issued the following statement on the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases notification to researchers and scientists on funding availability to advance research and development of a Valley Fever vaccine.

McCarthy released the following statement:

“I am pleased that NIH has identified additional funding avenues to support Valley Fever vaccine research and development. This could deliver additional federal research dollars to the Valley Fever Institute at Kern Medical. This announcement also follows provisions I secured in last year’s appropriations package directing the NIH to continue prioritizing Valley Fever vaccine development, and complements my continued work with Valley Fever Task Force Co-Chair Rep. David Schweikert to prioritize research of diagnostic tools and treatments for this disease at NIH.”

Background:

  • In November 2022, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) released a Notice of Special Interest to “highlight NIAID’s interest in supporting research in the areas outlined in the NIAID Strategic Plan For Research To Develop a Valley Fever Vaccine.” You can learn more about this announcement here.
  • McCarthy and Schweikert secured a provision in a House Appropriations Committee report accompanying the Fiscal Year 2022 Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act that directed the NIH submit to Congress a 10-year strategic plan to develop a Valley Fever vaccine by 2031.
  • In September 2022, NIAID submitted a “Strategic Plan for Research to Develop a Valley Fever Vaccine” to Congress consistent with the committee report’s requirements. You can read the plan here.
  • Prior actions taken by Congressman McCarthy to combat Valley Fever can be found here.

