The following is a list of Boron area arrests and court appearances for the month of
Feb. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department, other law enforcement agencies and the Kern County Superior Court; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
According to court records, 54-year old Shannon Jennings appeared on Jan. 31st for a Pre-Trial Conference on the charges of Drive while License Suspended/Revoked (pled No Contest), Unregistered Vehicle and Parent Fail to Seatbelt Older Child (dismissed); she received a sentence of 28 days in jail w/28 days credit, fined $2,270 and placed on Summary Probation for 1 year.
According to court records, 34-year old Brandon Bohl appeared on Jan. 31st, Feb. 16th and Feb. 23rd for a Status Conference on the charges of 2 counts of Throw Substance at Vehicle, 3 counts of Vandalism: less than $400, Enter/Etc Non-Commercial Dwelling, Disorderly Conduct: Drugs, Obstruct/Resist/Delay Public/Peace Officer/EMT, Trespass: Occupy Property w/out Consent and Fight/Challenge Fight in Public Place; all were continued again until March 21st.
According to court records, 49-year old Robert C. Wiley II appeared on Feb. 6th for a Pre-Trial Conference on the charge of Violate Court Order to Prevent Domestic Violence, which was continued until March 14th.
According to court records, 37-year old Rodolfo Anthony Vargas was scheduled to appear on Feb. 7th for a Jury Trial on the charges of Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process and Obstruct/Resist/Delay Public/Peace Officer/EMT.
36-year old Omar Gomez was arrested in San Bernardino County (San Bernardino County Sheriff) on Feb. 8th on Suspicion of Intoxicated in Public.
41-year old Rebecca Anne Martinez of N. Edwards was arrested in San Bernardino County (San Bernardino County Sheriff) on Feb. 10th on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct Executive Officer.
According to court records, 42-year old David Wayne Terrill appeared on Feb. 10th for a continued Pre-Trial Conference on the charges of Vandalism: less than $400, False Identification to Specific Peace Officer, Escape from Lawful Arrest, Receive/Etc. Known Stolen Property, Possess/Manufacture/Sell Dangerous Weapon: Metal Knuckles and Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, which was continued until April 14th.
According to court records, 32-year old Willie Payne appeared on Feb. 15th for a continued Pre-Trial Conference, Pre-Preliminary Hearing and Set Preliminary Hearing Date on the charges of 5 counts of Drive w/out License, 3 counts of No Insurance (charge may be dismissed if proof shown to court), 2 counts of Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, No Safety Belt on Driver, Possession of Firearm by a Felon (OLD CODE 12021(A)(1), Possess Ammunition Persons Prohibited Owning/Possess Firearm, Under Influence of Spec. Control Substance: Possess Firearm, Drive under the Influence of Alcohol, Drugs or Combined, 2 counts of Hit and Run Resulting in Property Damage, Carry Concealed Weapon in Vehicle, Possess Controlled Substance, Possession of Identifying Information, 4 counts of Sell/Transfer/Receive/Etc. Access Card Intent: Fraud and Drive while License Suspended/Revoked; all were continued again until March 15th.
According to court records, 42-year old Mario Ruben Cabral appeared on Feb. 23rd for a Return on B/W: FTA Arraignment-Possess Stolen Vehicle/Vessel/Etc (Readiness Hearing set for March 17th and Jury Trial scheduled for March 27th), and Display on Vehicle/Present to Officer Unlawful Registration (Pre-Trial Conference continued until March 21st) and Possession of Controlled Substance while Armed w/Loaded Firearm, Possession of Firearm by a Felon (OLD CODE 12021(A)(1), Possession of Ammunition by Felon, Possess/Etc. Machine Gun and Possess Controlled Substance (Readiness Hearing set for March 17th and Jury Trial scheduled for March 27th).
63-year old Clifton Carter Vial was arrested in San Bernardino County (San Bernardino County Sheriff) on Feb. 22nd on Suspicion of Resist Officer or Attempt to Deter or Prevent Public Officer from Performing their Duty.
