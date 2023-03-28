ROSAMOND DRY LAKE - is a natural dry lakebed in the Mojave Desert of Kern in Los Angeles County. The shores of the lake are entirely within the borders of Edwards Air Force Base approximately 10 miles from Lancaster CA. The lake is adjacent to Rogers Dry Lake which through the Holocene; together, they make up one large body of water: Piute Ponds sits immediately to the southwest of Rosamond Dry Lake.
PIUTE PONDS - Piute Ponds are group of ponds located about 6.2 miles southeast of Rosamond in the Mojave Desert on the southwestern edge of Edwards Air Force Base and on the southern margin of Rosamond Dry Lake. They form part of the Harley Berhow Recreational area and are home to over 200 species of migratory birds. Piute Ponds in Los Angeles County is cited as the largest remaining freshwater wetlands in Los Angeles County and an important bird area in California as it is the resting ground for over 200 species of migratory birds such as the Great Blue Heron, the Great Horned Owl, the Black Crowned Night Heron and the Western Snowy Plover. The ponds are believed to cover an area of approximately 9600 acres and contain a number of claypan ponds such as Big Piute, Little Piute, Teal Pond, Ducks Unlimited Pond and the Amargosa Creek as well as several other ponds, creeks and low sand dunes. A dike created the ponds and they are maintained by treated reclaimed water pump from a Lancaster sewage treatment plant with channels augmenting the ponds into two principle sets of large ponds; an additional 170 acres of wetlands were added to the complex of marshes in the late 1980s or early 1990s: restricted hunting is permitted with a license in the fall and the Piute Ponds Tour is conducted for tourists and bird enthusiasts.
Studies which were conducted at Piute Ponds in the late 1990s estimated that the marshes of Piute Ponds were home to over 150,000 frogs; in 1990 vertebrate fossils were unearthed from lacustrine silts and sands at the site. The Mojave Environmental Education Consortium or MEEC provides education kits for children for field studies in the ponds with a night sounds CD, casting kits, owl pellet kits, a field press and dryers, magnifying glasses, vials and microscopes as well as other equipment.
CUDDEBACK LAKE - is a dry lakebed in the Mojave Desert of San Bernardino County northeast of Edwards Air Force Base. The dry lake is approximately 6.2 miles long in 2.5 miles at its widest point; it is also the site of the Cuddeback Lake Air Force Gunnery Range and was used for the filming of Madonna’s Frozen music video in Jan./Feb. 1998.
