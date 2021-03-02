CALIFORNIA CITY — Dropped or delayed communications and an inability to communicate with other law enforcement agencies — both potentially life-endangering scenarios — prompted the California City city council to approve upgrades to the police department’s communications equipment.
The request was made by Lt. Jesse Hightower to invest a little over $387,000 to upgrade CCPD’s radios and communications towers or repeaters, in the process bringing everything up to state and federal standards. Funding would come from a specific account and backfilled with police department budget reserves. Some of the money will come from revenue generated by the Measure A Cannabis Business Tax passed in June 2017.
“We are in desperate need of an upgrade … this is a need, not a want,” Hightower said. “It is mandated by [Department of Justice].”
Hightower illustrated concerns for the officer safety by playing a distorted call between the dispatch and an officer requesting information and citing several other examples. He cited another example in during a January 2019 incident in which Cal City police officers came under gunfire.
One example included an officer requesting information during a traffic stop, which was met with lengthy delay while holding a suspect at gunpoint. Another example included an officer conducting a foot pursuit that results in a physical altercation and arrest; medical aid was requested by the officer for the suspect but the call failed to go through. At least six other calls were considered either completely or partially inaudible.
Hightower said the last time the police department upgraded its communications gear was a decade ago. The last upgrade allowed CCPD to transfer to a digital network to ensure more security and a cleaner signal.
“Since that time technology has evolved and our radios and towers are becoming old and obsolete,” Hightower said. “There is not one agency in Kern County that utilizes our form of radio.”
Hightower later added that CCPD has been having issues for at least two years “and it has progressively getting worse.”
He noted the equipment CCPD uses compares to that used by warehouse and mall security. This prevents CCPD from contacting agencies or for outside agencies to scan Cal City police frequencies.
“This makes Cal City police officers vulnerable and alone in the event of an emergency or natural disaster,” Hightower said. “For request for mutual need that is needed, time is wasted via having our dispatchers call whatever resource is needed, slowing our process.”
Calls within the certain location of the city’s 204-square-mile area also fail to get through, becoming a huge liability to offices’ safety.
“At some point an officer will be hurt or killed due to a lack of not being able to communicate with dispatch or his partners,” Hightower said.
In the past, the police department was able to “band-aid” the system, but even those options are no longer possible.
Hightower said the police department has asked its sole source radio provider, Roger Goodman of 611 Communication to secure quotes for the upgrades to switch from its current TMDA format to a new one, called P25 Digital Simulcast System.
The switch would effectively encrypt the police department’s radio and dispatch communications. Upgrades to the towers at Galileo Hill, Hyundai/Kia South and the police department would receive networking operations upgrades that include microwave connections. Due to the microwave connections, a second company would be involved in the process.
Hightower said the rest of Kern County uses the P25 system or will transition to the format. In addition, the federal Department of Justice’s Criminal Justice Information System requires every agency still using analog or aging digital formats must transition to the system for encryption purposes.
“The reason being is that sensitive information is broadcast via police radio from CJIS,” Hightower said. “Going to the P25 Digital would mean that we could communicate with outside agencies, and that we would all be able to scan each others frequencies, monitoring each others activities and calls for service.”
Councilmember Kelly Kulikoff asked about the current system’s format.
“Currently, bad actors can hack the current system and put officers and public in danger,” he inquired.
Goodman, of 611 Communications, said CCPD’s current format lacks a standard encryption aside from the fact it was digital.
“If someone has a TMDA scanner, they can actively scan the system,” Goodman said. An additional layer of security could be added but it would fail to meet CJIS requirements.
Goodman said the switch to the P25 format would limit or make it unlikely for the average public to listen to or interfere with police interference. Scanners and radios using that format also cost much more than a standard scanner.
“If someone wanted to buy a P25 system and program it, they might be able to queue up the frequency but they wouldn’t hear the PD’s [radio] traffic,” Goodman said.
Councilmember Karen Macedonio asked about life expectancy
Goodman said after all the upgrades are made, the system would endure for at least 10 years, aside from normal wear and tear on officer-carried gear or replacement batteries.
“The current equipment the police department has is end of life,” Goodman said. “If you were to send it in for servicing, they would not do it.”
When Macedonio asked if it were prudent to budget a 10% reserve, Goodman said it’s always a positive to ensure funding will be available to replace broken radio microphones or the unit itself. From a long-term perspective, he added it would make sense to slowly build up a fund for 20 years down the line to replace the towers and repeaters.
“Technology does evolve quite rapidly,” Goodman said.
Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin asked if was possible to outsource dispatching to Kern County Sheriff’s Office or another agency.
Hightower said it was not a feasible idea.
“The county does not want to take over dispatching for us,” Hightower said. “Also, the cost we pay our employees is far less than what the county would require.” He added the last time CCPD spoke with KCSO, the latter agency said it lacked the necessary personnel.
The council approved the upgrade in a 4-1 vote, with Mayor Pro Tem Nick Lessenevitch dissenting.
In voting, Councilmember Jim Creighton stressed that while approving, he would like to see all departments save up for big ticket expenditures.
“For expenditures of $380,000, $400,000 … you can’t have this come out of your budget every year,” Creighton said. “You have to save up for this in the future.”
