BAKERSFIELD, CA – The Kern County Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office is now accepting special COVID-19 late penalty cancelation request forms.
If a taxpayer was not able to pay the second installment of property taxes on time due to the impacts of COVID-19, they must fill out this form and submit it to the Kern County Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office.
The forms are available on the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Website at www.kcttc.co.kern.ca.us.
The forms are only valid if received in the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office or postmarked by May 31, 2020.
The request form must be submitted with the payment of base taxes (excluding late penalties).
If the form is received without payment of base taxes, it will be automatically denied.
Inability to pay by the due date must be resulting from the impacts of COVID-19
Form must be submitted or postmarked by May 31, 2020
Form must be submitted with payment of base taxes (excluding late penalties)
Included with the form are instructions for completing and mailing it in
Attached is a copy of the form and the instructions for your convenience. The form is also available as a fillable PDF document on the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s website at www.kcttc.co.kern.ca.us.
