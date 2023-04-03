MOJAVE - The Mojave Air and Spaceport is the place to be on Saturday, April 15th as they host another Plane Crazy Saturday. The event takes place from 10am to 2pm at the Mojave Air and Space Port at Rutan Field and will feature guest speaker Phil Schultz. Mr. Schultz. Will be. Presenting. The Unducted Fan GE-36 Proof of Concept Flight Test Development.
Mr. Schultz is a retired flight operations and chief test pilot for General Electric Company where he worked for 23 years. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Aeronautical Engineering and has been a pilot for 62 years; clocking 17,000 +hours and 4000 + hours of flight tests.
Mr. Schultz is the FAA Designated Engineering Representative test pilot and has completed 50 flight test programs and almost all flight testing had been conducted with an unsymmetrical aircraft in terms of thrust and lateral mass including the 5-engine configuration Boeing 747; he has also flown over 100 different types of aircrafts. He was a standing member of the GE Chief Engineers Officers Flight Readiness Review Board for flight test programs and reestablished the Flight Test Safety Committee within SETP during 1994 and served as its committee chairman.
Mr. Schultz served on the SETP Board of Directors from 1996 to 2003, the Scholarship Foundation from 2003 to 2021 and developed SETP Foundation and received the IRS approval. He received the J. R. Doolittle Award in Recognition of Outstanding Technical Management or Engineering Achievement in Aerospace Technology from SETP in 2002; he also received the FAA Wright Brothers Award as well as the FAA Charles Taylor Award.
The presentation is scheduled to begin at 11am inside the Mojave Air and Space Port board room located just off the Voyager Restaurant and donations are requested for the presentation.
For more information or to RSVP for the presentation, contact the Mojave Air and Space Port at info@mojavemuseum.org or call 1-661-342-0604
