ROSAMOND - Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man found shot and killed in a truck in Rosamond early Sunday morning.
Deputies arrived on scene in the area of 260th Block West and Gaskkell Road around 10 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting victim. The man was found slumped over and unresponsive in the truck with gunshot wounds to the head. The coroner pronounced him dead at the scene.
The identity of the man is pending notification of kin by the Kern County Coroner's Office. No suspect or suspect vehicle descriptions were available and KCSO stated the investigation is ongoing.
The sheriff's office is asking anyone information on this investigation to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.