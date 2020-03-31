Bakersfield, CA - Tomorrow is Census Day, and the Kern Complete Count Committee is urging residents respond to the census via online or through the phone. Our goal is to stress the importance of self-response in the wake of the global Covid-19 pandemic and to promote in-language hotlines to support communities with questions.
While the KCCC urges the residents of Kern to continue to shelter in place and to maintain social distancing to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, we encourage every household to complete their census forms as soon as possible. Kern County depends on the census to get important medical resources that families need especially in times of public health emergencies like we are currently experiencing.
The KCCC will have local leaders available for media interviews about Census Day and our local efforts to make sure that everyone is counted. Spokespeople will be available via video conferencing or by phone.
Community members who do not have questions are encouraged to complete their form online or call the Census directly to their in-language support lines found in the 2020Census.gov website (https://2020census.gov/en/contact-us.html) or listed here:
English: (844) 330-2020
Spanish: 844-468-2020
The hotlines will be open for the duration of t he Census count and are prepared to take
high-call volumes on April 1.
If residents need help completing their Census questionnaire, they can call this toll free number 1-844-330-2020. For more information, residents can visit https://my2020census.gov/.
The KCCC remains committed to increasing participation among Kern’s hard-to-count populations, which have been historically undercounted including African Americans, Latinos, immigrants, children under five, people experiencing homelessness among others, even during the current Covid-19 crisis. Please visit kerncounts.org, to learn more about our local outreach efforts.
