MOJAVE - On Saturday, Nov. 19th; the Mojave Air and Space Port played host to not one but three events-Plane Crazy Saturday, a plaque unveiling and the 50th Anniversary of the Mojave Air and Space Port.
The first event included fly-ins from all over the area where pilots were able to sit down inside the Voyager Restaurant and have a hot meal then head over to Legacy Park for the unveiling of a plaque dedicated in memory of the late Mr. Al C. Hansen who himself was a renowned pilot, collector and aviation adventurer. After the unveiling, folks were asked to joined Mr. Hansen's family for a presentation of Al Hansen's Aviation Adventures which was shown inside the board room just off the restaurant.
The runway and tarmac were aligned with many small aircrafts (this is a first for this reporter) as well as a military jet. The Mojave area CHP and their volunteers as well as Miss Mojave were out near the runway presenting sightseers with hot coffee, hot chocolate and other goodies.
The newly renovated Stuart O. Witt Events Center building played host to the 50th Anniversary celebration of the Mojave Air and Space Port all day; Kern County 2nd District Supervisor Zack Scrivner and his wife Christina, Calif. State 36th District Assemblyman Tom Lackey, Cathy Hansen, Kern County Sheriff's Sgt. Davis and Lt. Lackey and several others were distinguished guests for this "Golden Anniversary". Everyone who attended said that they really enjoyed the newly renovated events center.
The Mojave Desert News wishes to thank Plane Crazy Saturday and the Mojave Air and Space Port for having us along on this wonderful day and we want to wish you all many more years in the high desert area. Congratulations on your 50th anniversary
