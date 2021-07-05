BAKERSFIELD – A second Rosamond murder suspect has been sentenced for the 2018 murder of 31-year old Rosamond resident Kyle Ramirez; 30-year old Rosamond resident Esteban Briseno pled No Contest to the charge of Accessory when he appeared for a Readiness Hearing on June 9th.
Briseno was arrested in Barstow on August 6, 2019 after fleeing the scene of a murder which occurred in Rosamond on April 14, 2018; the first suspect Jamie Briseno Perez was sentenced to Life in Prison when he appeared in court.
As we reported in August 2019, Kern County Sheriff’s deputies began an investigation into the death of 31-year old Rosamond resident Kyle Ramirez; Jamie Briseno Perez was arrested at the scene and charged with murder. Deputies continued their investigation and later added another suspect identified as Esteban Briseno; a warrant was issued for Esteban.
Esteban has been in custody since his arrest in 2019 and after several court appearances and the COVID-19 pandemic, Briseno was finally scheduled for a Readiness Hearing where he pled No Contest to Accessory and the Murder charge was dismissed. Briseno appeared for sentencing on June 30th where he received a sentence of 1 year in jail w/1389 days credit for time served and placed on Formal Probation for 2 years; Briseno has since been released from custody.
