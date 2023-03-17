MOJAVE - A catalytic converter etching event took place on March 3rd at the Tire and Lube on highway 58 in Mojave; the event was held from 9am-3pm.
Several Mojave residents came out to take advantage of getting their catalytic converters etched with their license plate number and the converter painted a bright orange in order for law enforcement to easily track down the converters if they are stolen and to prevent and deter thefts of catalytic converters all over Kern County.
The event took place in conjunction with the Kern County District Attorney's office, Kern County 2nd District Supervisor Zack Scrivner's office and was sponsored by the Mojave Chamber of Commerce and Mojave Tire and Lube.
Residents who wanted to participate in the event were asked to register their information in advance online; the registered participants were emailed a ticket number showing that they had registered for the event.
The Mojave Desert News wishes to thank the Mojave Chamber of Commerce, Mojave Tire and Lube, the Kern County District Attorney's office, Kern County 2nd District Supervisor Zack Scrivner and the community of Mojave for hosting such an important event.
