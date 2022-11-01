CALIF. CITY - The California City Parks Commission was scheduled to hold a Town Hall meeting on Monday October 24th beginning at 6:00 PM inside the council chambers however, due to lack of a quorum. the meeting did not take place. The following items were due to the being discussed at this meeting.
Under Continued Business: a priority plan was brought up on Oct. 18th concerning the 1.5-year Plan with information that included Shade Canopies for Balsitis, Baseball fields and other playing fields at Balsitis, Playground equipment for the Pocket Park at Randsburg Trailer Park, fixing the lake including weed and muck removal and getting pumps, oxygenators working at Central Park, repairing the floating dock and removing or renovating broken down dangerous dock and bridge by Old Hotel in Central Park Lake, fixing pumps/waterfall and fencing to ensure safety and the planting of vegetation at Emerald Park, repair/install/replace walking path w guided signs and exercise stations at Central Park, bridge removal or renovation at Scout Island, a Splash Pad at either Central Park, Balsitis or in a new park, a Skate Park at Par 3, additional sports fields/complexes, the building of new parks, rebuilding the concession stands a Little League Field, repairs and expansion at the Dog Park and repairs at the tennis courts.
During the last commissioners meeting dated Oct. 18th ducks and geese at Central Park impose a sanitation threat by making Central Park a less desirable place to have a Splash Pad; Par 3 and Balsitis are still open and feasible options: also, the sports fields such as the soccer and football fields would need to be a priority. They also discussed not fixing the waterfall and painting a mural on the concrete instead.
The projects that need to be done according to the commission are:
Fencing on Emerald Hill, Dog Park repairs, removal of broken dock area near the pool, removal or renovation of both bridges and removal or renovation of Pergola between the Seniors Center and the tennis court.
